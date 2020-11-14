Charming contrasts

The home owners of this two-bedroom apartment in Telok Kurau wanted a flexible, modular space that permitted different furniture layouts and could accommodate many guests.

The couple in their 30s worked with interior stylist and designer Priscilla Tan of bespoke home styling and decorating service Styledbypt. She says: "My clients were also clear from the start they wanted midnight-blue tiles and green marble."

The open layout of the 1,350 sq ft apartment oozes conviviality, with the living and dining spaces blending seamlessly.

One is immediately drawn to the burnt orange ceiling, which Ms Tan suggested because it added drama while creating an intimate feel.

The accordion glass doors open to give a feeling of spaciousness, or close to demarcate the space as a guest room.

A 2.4m-long wooden table takes centre stage - perfect for hosting dinner parties or using as a workspace. The bay window seat, previously an awkward balcony area, is also a dining bench that conceals the owners' vinyl records.

In the living room, shimmery cement-looking wallpaper adds an interesting texture that complements the herringbone wood flooring, while strategically placed sofa modules from Knocknock Furniture create a laid-back, communal setting.

Sentimental pieces make up part of the decor too. These include travel keepsakes, gifts from friends and an antique sewing machine that belonged to the lady owner's mother.

Ms Tan reworked it into a console table topped with a green marble slab. The head of the machine serves as a sculptural art piece on the TV console.

At the other end of the room is a sophisticated-looking bar with a stunning forest-green marble backsplash and tabletop and gold-toned shelves. More than 150 bottles of liquor, including sake, are on display in a custom cabinet with glass doors that mimic those of a wine fridge.

The high-contrast palette in the kitchen instantly catches one's eye - green marble subway tiles juxtapose with the orange ceiling, against which a kitchen island inlaid with terrazzo tiles from tile supplier Soon Bee Huat stands out.

Black accents - from the cabinetry to a quirky statement lighting fixture from online shopping website Taobao - balance the bold colours and anchor the space.

The eclectic style continues into the spacious master bedroom and adjoining walk-in wardrobe, which used to be two smaller rooms.

As the owners prefer darker tones, Ms Tan clad the walls in a midnight blue.

Timber-like homogeneous floor tiles and a visually textured feature wall, alongside vibrant furnishings and art pieces, lighten the otherwise brooding space.

For Ms Tan, the choice of materials was a significant inspiration for the four-month renovation, which cost more than $100,000.

The couple, who work in the government and creative industries, moved into the apartment in June last year.

She says: "We agreed on a few mood board ideas. After going tile shopping, the vision of the home became a lot clearer. You can get inspiration from materials when you are stuck with your design."

• This article first appeared in the October 2020 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

