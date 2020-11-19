Changi Airport offers glamping staycations and other holiday activities

SINGAPORE - Fancy a staycation sleeping under twinkling stars and waking to the view of the world's tallest indoor waterfall?

You can now book one at the Changi Festive Village, Changi Airport's biggest lifestyle experience which was unveiled today (Nov 19) with support from the Singapore Tourism Board. It runs till Jan 3, 2021.

Families can cosy up in glamping tents at the Cloud9 Piazza and Shiseido Forest Valley at Jewel Changi Airport, also home to the HSBC Rain Vortex. In the day, the tents can be used to host picnics. Glamping rates start from $320 a night, and the picnic rates start from $160 for a three-hour slot.

At the Changi Experience Studio, specially curated adventure and discovery camps showcase behind-the-scenes airport experiences and creative festive craft workshops.

Over at Terminal 3, the wonders of the Jurassic era take centre stage. Massive life-like dinosaur displays with glistening incisors and piercing eyes are sure to keep the little ones enthralled.

For those who miss holidays at snow-inundated retreats overseas during this time of the year, the terminal has also built Singapore's largest double-storey snow fun-house.

From Nov 26, adrenaline fans can also take part in night-time go-kart racing at Terminal 4.

Mr Jayson Goh, managing director of airport operations management at Changi Airport Group, says the year-end season is traditionally a special time at Changi Airport, where festive cheer greets both travellers and visitors.

"With the Government's emphasis on promoting domestic tourism this festive season, we hope to also show our support to travel, hospitality and retail partners who are adversely impacted by Covid-19," he adds.

"The line-up of activities is designed to provide entertainment for the whole family - from fun dinosaur-themed activities for the little ones, to exciting go-kart racing and unique glamping experiences for both the young and young-at-heart."

For bookings and more information, go to their website.