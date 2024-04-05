Celebrate Ramadan at heartland bazaars

SINGAPORE – As the Ramadan fasting month comes to a close, the celebrations are moving to Singapore’s Housing Board estates.

While the Gemilang Kampong Gelam bazaar – one of the most popular bazaars in the Kampong Glam area with 116 stalls – closes on April 5, those in the heartland are still going strong.

The year’s biggest heartland Ramadan bazaar, showcasing about 500 stalls, is the Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai, which ends in the early morning of April 10.

The HDB heartland celebrations are organised annually by the People’s Association (PA), while the Gemilang Kampong Gelam is organised by One Kampong Gelam and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Muslims in Singapore started their holy month of dawn-to-sunset fasting on March 12. Hari Raya Puasa, or Hari Raya Aidilfitri, marks the end of the fasting month and falls on April 10 in Singapore in 2024.

Ramadan bazaars are a draw for the whole community as they offer an immersive experience featuring Malay cuisine and live performances, as well as festive attire and home decor.

The Straits Times checks out the highlights at the ongoing bazaars in Geylang, Tampines and Marsiling.

Geylang Serai