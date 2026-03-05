Camera brand Leica launches Leitzphone, powered by Xiaomi

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Leica’s Xiaomi-powered Leitzphone

German camera brand Leica is not new to the world of smartphones, as Chinese brand Huawei has incorporated Leica lenses into some of its devices.

But the Leica Leitzphone ($2,299), powered by Chinese consumer tech brand Xiaomi, looks to bring smartphone photography into new territory.

The device is intentionally designed as a tool for photography: Leica developed the phone’s system design and camera user interface, including the home screen, camera application and widgets.

In terms of hardware, the phone features a robust triple-camera system engineered to deliver optical precision across different focal lengths.

It comes with a mechanical ring that allows for direct, physical control over settings such as focal length, zoom, exposure value, ISO and shutter speed.

Info: Pre-orders for the Leitzphone close on March 6, with official sales starting on March 7 via Leica’s official website ( leica-store.sg ) and physical stores

EcoVacs’ new robot vacuums

The Ecovacs Deebot T90 Pro Omni. PHOTO: ECOVACS

For those in need of a new robot vacuum, Chinese appliance brand Ecovacs has launched two new devices: the Deebot T90 Pro Omni ($1,899) and Deebot Mini 2 ($749).

The former is geared towards people living in larger homes, who require more powerful cleaning and have space for the Omni station dock (which is around 50cm tall and 34cm wide).

The mopping capabilities are also a highlight of the Deebot T90 Pro Omni, as it can deliver hot-water mopping through 16 different nozzles. It also has a self-cleaning system for wastewater.

Meanwhile, the Deebot Mini 2 is geared towards people living in smaller spaces, as the device itself is just 28.6cm in diameter – less than the length of an A4 sheet of paper.

For an in-person demonstration, check out the Ecovacs booth at the Singapore IT Show 2026, which takes place at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from March 12 to 15.

Info: The Ecovacs Deebot T90 Pro Omni and the Deebot Mini 2 are available at the Ecovacs website ( ecovacstineco.com.sg ), and on online shopping platforms Lazada and Shopee ( shopee.sg/ecovacssg )

Samsung’s Movingstyle portable display

The Movingstyle is a portable, battery-powered display. PHOTO: SAMSUNG

Samsung has unveiled a 27-inch portable display ($1,699), named Movingstyle.

This touchscreen device has a built-in battery that can last up to three hours. It be used as a monitor for laptops via its HDMI port, or as a second screen for mobile devices through screen-casting.

It comes bundled with the free, ad-supported Samsung TV Plus service, whichhas a few hundred live channels such as Hot Ones. Streamers such as Netflix and Disney+ also come pre-installed.

Users can use the screen in the way they might a regular tablet, thank to its integrated kickstand, or as a freestanding or mobile monitor with the rollable floor stand.