Building holiday cheer: Architecture-themed gifts for the festive season

SINGAPORE - The year-end festive season is usually the busiest for home-grown design companies and artisans who create gifts for shoppers looking for something creative and different.

Several local and international stores have in 2023 included unique architecture-themed merchandise, ranging from home decor accessories featuring the facades of Peranakan shophouses to wallpaper designs inspired by Singapore bridges.

In May, home-grown lifestyle and gifts brand Supermama launched SG Mementos, a series of five sauce dishes featuring Singapore landmarks such as Marina Bay Sands and Housing Board blocks.

In 2013, the brand won Design of the Year at the President’s Design Award, the nation’s highest recognition for design.

Co-founder Edwin Low, 44, says the idea for the keepsakes was to capture the essence of places that residents and travellers have fond memories of. They have proven to be a hit.

“The first batch of SG Mementos was very well received and we are producing our third batch,” says Mr Low, who co-founded Supermama in 2010 with his wife Lee Mei Ling, 43.

The duo are working on a new project featuring Singapore cityscape designs.

Mr Low says architecture defines the city.

“Every city has its own skyscape and building structure,” he adds. “That means every building in a city can be a souvenir.”

Designer and author Karen J. Fernandez, who founded KarenMade in 2018, says her bestsellers are Singapore architecture photographs reproduced on home accents such as tea towels and trivets.

“The designs that feature shophouses and Peranakan tiles, as well as some of the more modern buildings such as the Durian (Esplanade), sell very well,” says the artist, who is in her 50s.

In 2022, she published Singapore: My ABC Of Favourite Things, a 72-page photographic essay on Singapore.

Fernandez says shoppers are drawn to the stories behind local architecture.

“Singapore’s blend of European, Chinese and Asian influences in its architecture is intriguing to shoppers.

“This blend can be seen almost everywhere in Singapore, such as our historic shophouses sitting cheek by jowl with modern skyscrapers, or low-rise shophouses in Kampong Glam holding court against the ultra-modern Duo Tower in the Bugis precinct.”

The Straits Times scopes out seven architecture-themed gifts designed to please.

Singapore Bridges prints from Onlewo

