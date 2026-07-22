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BTS fans, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 might just be your new must-have concert accessory

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 is shaped like a passport and sized between the new Flip8 and Fold8 Ultra.

If you were lucky enough to score tickets to the Singapore concerts of K-pop superstars BTS in December, you might also be wondering if your current mobile device is up to the job of capturing the live experience.

Well, a hot new bomb s hell has entered the “best phone for concerts” villa: South Korean electronics giant Samsung’s latest foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold8.

It was launched during the brand’s Galaxy Unpacked global livestream event in London on July 22, which unveiled the 2026 updates to its foldable phone and smartwatch range.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 (from $2,498) is an all-new model sized shaped like a passport. It is just under 8.2cm wide, 12.4cm long and 1cm thick, and is sized between the new Galaxy Z Flip8 (from $1,678) and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra (from $2,798).

The Flip8 and Fold8 Ultra are the new iterations of Samsung’s current foldable phone models, the Flip7 and Fold7.

Using Samsung’s new My FanCam feature, users will not have to worry about manually narrowing in on their favourite band member.

Instead, the phone will automatically track a selected favourite, whether that is V or Suga - or any other performer, if BTS is not your jam.

Samsung has unveiled the newest model in its foldable phone range, the Galaxy Z Fold8. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The phone will also reframe the footage into a social media-friendly aspect ratio, making for easy uploading to one’s platform of choice.

Samsung has introduced another new function that concert-lovers will appreciate: dual recording on both the rear and front cameras. This means that users will be able to capture a music artiste performing their favourite song, but also their own reactions at the same time. The cover screen will preview the videos being taken by both cameras, ensuring that nothing gets accidentally cropped out.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8’s rear camera is armed with dual 50MP ultra-wide and wide-angle cameras, while the front camera is a 10MP selfie camera.

Samsung is certainly embracing the BTS links: the Galaxy Z Fold8’s colourways include a BTS-appropriate lavender. Purple is associated with the seven-member boy band and their fandom known as Army .

Samsung’s new foldable phones are (from left) the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

(From left) Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

In the days leading up to its global launch event, Samsung also posted social media teasers showing BTS member J-Hope – global ambassador for Samsung Galaxy and the face of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 campaign – holding a mystery device shaped like the Galaxy Z Fold8, against a purple backdrop.

Tech media outlets also reported that the 32-year-old South Korean rapper-singer seemed to be using the Galaxy Z Fold8 in lavender during a soundcheck in Paris, France. BTS performed in the city as part of the Arirang World Tour on July 17 and 18.

But beyond BTS and concerts , Samsung says the Galaxy Z Fold8 is designed around the way people now consume content: all the time, at home or on the go.

When folded, the device is easy to use with just one hand. When unfolded, the 4:3 aspect ratio makes for a more immersive experience while watching films or playing games.

Samsung has launched five new devices: (from left) the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

If you prefer reading books, the Galazy Z Fold8 is also optimised for that. When unfolded and rotated, it feels similar in shape and size to the popular e-readers on the market.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 has a 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded, thus optimising it for watching films or playing games. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

All three of the new foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold8, Flip8 and Fold8 Ultra – use a new “Flex Titanium” technology within their displays, which Samsung says makes the devices more durable, while also making the crease less visible.

Samsung also announced its newest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch9 (from $518) and Galaxy Watch Ultra2 ($988), on July 22 .

Samsung’s newest smart watches are the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 (bottom) and Galaxy Watch9 (top). ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The Watch9 comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44m, while the Watch Ultra2 has one size, 47mm.

The Watch Ultra2 is aimed for heavy outdoor use and rugged athletic performance, with its 800mAh battery and durable titanium casing.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 (left) and Galaxy Watch9 (right). ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

In comparison, the Watch 9 has a 390mAh (40mm) or 445mAh (44mm) battery and uses a lighter aluminium casing. The trade-off is that it weighs only 31.5g or 34g depending on the chosen size, while the Watch Ultra2 is heavier at 61.5g.

All five devices are expected to be available in Singapore from Aug 14, but can be pre-ordered via Samsung’s online store, its physical retail Experience stores in Singapore, as well as its official stores on e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee.