British architect David Chipperfield wins Pritzker Prize

NEW YORK – If “uneasy lies the head that wears a crown”, David Chipperfield is feeling somewhat uncomfortable about having been awarded architecture’s highest honour, the Pritzker Prize.

That is not because he is ungrateful. “It’s nice to be recognised,” said the 69-year-old British architect in a telephone interview from Spain.

It is because he has long thought that “architecture is more important than architects” and believes that “we’re facing two existential crises – social inequality and climate collapse”.

Those priorities are partly why the Pritzker board selected Chipperfield as its 2023 laureate.

“He has in every case skilfully chosen the tools that are instrumental to the project, instead of those that might celebrate only the architect as artist,” said the jury in its citation, which was announced on Tuesday. “Such an approach explains how it is that a gifted architect can sometimes almost disappear.”

Chipperfield is known for merging elegant, modern spaces with historic buildings.

In 2013, he completed a new gallery addition to the Saint Louis Art Museum in the United States, a polished concrete-and-glass counterpart to the Beaux‐Arts museum designed by American architect Cass Gilbert for the 1904 World’s Fair.

The prize called out Chipperfield’s renovation of Germany’s Neues Museum in Berlin – including saved elements of the building damaged in World War II – for its “discernment between preservation, reconstruction and addition”.

The citation also praised his restoration of the 16th-century Procuratie Vecchie in Venice, a beloved landmark on St Mark’s Square in the Italian city, which “called upon traditional craftsmen to revive original frescoes, terrazzo and pastellone flooring and plasterworks, uncovering layers of history, while incorporating local artisan and building techniques to produce modern correlative interventions, such as a vertical circulation”.