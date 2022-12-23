Book gifts: Celebrate Singapore design and architecture with timely and timeless tomes

Everyday Modernism, launched by publisher National University of Singapore (NUS) Press in November, not only traces how Modernism has become a part of everyday life in Singapore, but also how these structures have radically changed the nation.

From the 1960s, Singapore was transformed into one of the world’s cities with the highest percentage of Modernist buildings, through urban renewal in the city centre and the building of public housing estates and infrastructure throughout the rest of the island.

The book sheds light on the “social lives” of these buildings, adopting a biography approach to document how buildings live, change, age and eventually die through different uses, maintenance, retrofitting and demolition.

The 352-page book is co-authored by Associate Professor Chang Jiat-Hwee at the Asia Research Institute and the Department of Architecture at NUS; and design writer Justin Zhuang. Its 33 essays feature more than 200 archival images and are also illustrated by home-grown architectural and landscape photographer Darren Soh.

Prof Chang says he wanted something more than an academic book after his 2016 debut, A Genealogy Of Tropical Architecture: Colonial Networks, Nature And Technoscience, a 318-page tome which explored Singapore’s architecture in the broader context of British colonialism involving mainly European architects, engineers and planners.

“I wanted a more-than-academic book that would appeal to the general reader, so I roped in Justin, who was trained as a journalist and has written extensively on the various aspects of design in Singapore; and Darren, a renowned local photographer,” says Prof Chang, 49, who adds that Modernism’s greatest impact on Singaporeans is how it has structured and shaped everyday lives.

The stories of these buildings cannot be told separately from social lives and histories, especially Singapore’s post-Independence history.

“Justin and Darren are central to making the book readable, interesting and beautifully illustrated. As the post-1970s generation that grew up surrounded by the Modernist built environment, Justin, Darren and I decided to write a book about these ordinary but impactful buildings around us.

“The ‘heroic Modernist’ buildings such as Golden Mile Complex, Pearl Bank Apartments and Jurong Town Hall have already been extensively written about. The other less iconic but no less socially important buildings such as the Subordinate Courts building and the Housing Board flats at Block 32 New Market Road have been ignored.”