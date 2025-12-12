Bodhi Tree propagated by air-layering

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

My Bodhi Tree is growing tall and leggy rather than spreading horizontally. What can I do to slow its vertical growth? Also, can I propagate the cuttings in water, and where should I make the cut when preparing a cutting?

Chin Lih Shyan

Your plant can be pruned all the way just above the second branch . I t should produce new growth readily under optimal conditions. This species thrives in a sunny location with well-draining soil.

However, it does not root easily via stem-cuttings. Instead, you can attempt to air-layer the long branch that you intend to prune – remove a ring of bark from a small section of the stem and cover it with moist peat moss wrapped in plastic. You can refer to online videos for examples.

Once roots have been produced, the marcot can be cut and planted. You can then prune the remaining branch to the desired height.

Orchid leaf has infestation; tree philodendron may be infected

Use a wet cloth to wipe the leaves to remove the spider mites that are sucking the moth orchid’s sap. PHOTO: LILY NG

Prune tree philodendrons that have a fungal infection and move the plant to a spot where it can receive filtered sunlight. PHOTO: LILY NG

Some leaves on two of my orchid plants are becoming “spotted”. This is especially apparent on the lowest leaf. The spots look white and pitted. The undersides are worse.

As for my philodendron, it has yellow patches on some leaves. This is happening to a mix of old and new leaves.

The plants are placed on the balcony, which faces south-west. It is bright and hot in the afternoon, but the plants are not in direct sun.

Lily Ng

Your moth orchid appears to be infested with spider mites, a sap-sucking pest common in this plant. To remove the pests, use a wet cloth to wipe the leaves.

Regular checks and removal can keep pest numbers down. If there are many plants, you may want to use summer oil to spray all of them.

Thorough coverage and repeated applications are needed. Test the pesticide on a small part of the plant to see if there are any adverse effects before spraying entire plants. Also, spray during the cooler part of the day.

As for your tree philodendron (Thaumatophyllum bipinnatifidum), the leaves appear to have fungal spots. This plant prefers a spot with a higher light level – for instance, a location that offers filtered sunlight for four to six hours daily. You may want to prune affected leaves and move the plant to a place that gets filtered sunlight for at least four hours daily. Do so gradually to avoid burning the leaves.

Under low light, moist soil conditions and poor air circulation, plants are weaker and develop soft tissues that are prone to disease.

Moth orchid needs cooler temperatures to flower

The moth orchid needs filtered sunlight for four to six hours daily to thrive. PHOTO: CELINE GOH

How do I care for this indoor orchid? I was told I do not need to expose it to sunlight. I have put charcoal chips in the pot. Must I water every day and what is the fertilising regimen? How often does it flower?

Celine Goh

Moth orchids (Phalaenopsis), as pictured, should be grown in a location where they can get filtered sunlight for four to six hours daily in an apartment setting. For now, enjoy the flowers. The plant can be moved to the correct site after they fade.

If the plant is in sphagnum moss, you may want to remove the moss and grow the plant in charcoal chips, which are more suitable for Singapore’s climate. Likewise, do so only after the flowers fade.

If the plant is growing vigorously, it can be fertilised weekly with a water-soluble fertiliser for orchids. Use a diluted version to avoid burning the plant.

Finally, this type of moth orchid may flower only once a year, as it tends to bloom only if it experiences a cool period. This period is often encountered during the end-of-year wet season.

Keep soil moist to reduce stress on Money Tree

The Money Tree may be lacking water. PHOTO: KRISTY TOH

The leaves on my Money Tree are turning brown at the edges. I was told I have over-watered. However, I water only once a week and the soil is usually dry. Can I prune the brown edges? What can I do to help the tree?

Kristy Toh

Your Money Tree, also known as the Guiana chestnut (Pachira aquatica), is growing in a rather small pot. When grown on a sunny balcony, it will most likely dry up quite quickly. If the area is windy, moisture loss will be faster.

As such, your plant will experience drought-stress that can cause the leaves to turn brown. Check the moisture level below the soil surface for a few days. If it feels dry, you should water the plant.

You may want to move the plant to a larger pot with a large soil volume that can hold more water.

Shui Mei needs nutrients

The Shui Mei (Wrightia religiosa) may be experiencing nutrient deficiencies. PHOTO: ROSE TANG

Why does my Shui Mei plant have yellow leaves?

Rose Tang

Your Shui Mei (Wrightia religiosa) is exhibiting interveinal chlorosis in its leaves and may be deficient in a few nutrients.

Has the plant been growing in the same pot for a long time? The soil could have become compacted, its properties may have changed and the nutrients may be exhausted.

Take the plant out from its current pot. Unwind the roots and loosen any portion of the root ball with compacted soil. Prune dead roots and pot the plant in a larger container with fresh soil rich in organic matter.

After the procedure, keep the plant in a cool, shaded place until it recovers and produces new growth. It can then be moved to its original sunny location. Feed the plant with slow-release fertiliser pellets with chelated trace elements to promote healthy growth.