Bobbing to a new life

Boats generally come with a seating area, a kitchenette as well as a sleeping area. Some first-time owners have found life on a boat challenging, but have come to embrace it. For Ms Rachel Bruce and her husband, technology consultant Chris Hall, the stresses of work, a mental health struggle and deaths in the family in the last year made them feel the need for change. On living in a 15m-long boat which they paid £42,000 (S$78,700) for, Ms Bruce, 31, said: "It felt a bit terrifying to buy a hunk of steel with an engine when you know nothing about any of those things. But then the second I felt a little bit scared about that, I was, like, 'This is what I need in my life.'"

PHOTO: NYTIMES