Bobbing to a new life

Canal boats bob along the Grand Union Canal near Daventry, England. The canals, a vast network once used to move goods across the country, cut their way through Britain's countryside and meander through town and city centres. But after being replaced by trains and highways, they fell into disrepair. However, since the 1960s, they have been painstakingly restored and become popular for leisure cruising. And for many people, in the wake of the pandemic, the appeal of turning weekend jaunts or week-long trips into a permanently mobile lifestyle is becoming increasingly irresistible.PHOTO: NYTIMES
A boat makes its way through a lock on the Oxford Canal (above) near Banbury, England. The Canal & River Trust, which is responsible for more than 3,200km of waterways across England and Wales, says there are now 35,130 boats wending their way across the country's canals - more than at the height of the Industrial Revolution. However, life on a rustic canal boat is not all romance. Water tanks need filling, toilet waste needs emptying and tight quarters mean little space for luxuries. Also, boaters without a permanent mooring have to move every 14 days and travel at least 33km a year, under Canal & River Trust rules.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Boats generally come with a seating area, a kitchenette as well as a sleeping area. Some first-time owners have found life on a boat challenging, but have come to embrace it. For Ms Rachel Bruce and her husband, technology consultant Chris Hall, the stresses of work, a mental health struggle and deaths in the family in the last year made them feel the need for change. On living in a 15m-long boat which they paid £42,000 (S$78,700) for, Ms Bruce, 31, said: "It felt a bit terrifying to buy a hunk of steel with an engine when you know nothing about any of those things. But then the second I felt a little bit scared about that, I was, like, 'This is what I need in my life.'"PHOTO: NYTIMES
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 14, 2021, with the headline 'Bobbing to a new life'.
