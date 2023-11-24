Black Friday weekend: Deals on mattresses, laptops, smart TVs and more

Metro
Deals valid till Nov 28
1. Metro Bedding Special: Enjoy up to $500 off all Simmons Beautyrest mattresses and pay no GST. Also, get the Simmons Beautyrest Suite Summit queen mattress for $3,594 (usual price: $5,259; for bed frame, top up $200). Spend a minimum of $8,000 nett on beds, bedding, bedlinen and bath accessories to get an iPhone 15 128GB in black, plus $400 Metro Gift Vouchers. All deals available at Metro Paragon and Metro Causeway Point.
2. Corelle Seka Multicooker with Grill and Takoyaki Plates, $49 (usual price: $129).
3. SK-II Facial Treatment Essence 230ml Maison Kitsune Red Set, $325 (usual price: $408). Enjoy another 20 per cent off this set till Nov 30. Also, get 20 per cent off regular-priced items at participating cosmetics and fragrance brands.
BHG
Deals valid till Nov 27
1. BHG’s Gifts-with-Purchases deal: BHG members who spend a minimum of $250 are entitled to a special gift. Depending on the amount spent, members can expect a Kinu towel set worth $44.80, Bonia leather passport holder ($99), La Gourmet pressure cooker ($429) or a Meyer six-piece cookware set ($469). Big spenders stand a chance to redeem an Apple iPhone 15 128GB Black worth $1,299.
2. BHG Lucky Draw: Members can win prizes worth up to $50,000. These include a top prize of $10,038 worth of products from brands including Simmons and Samsonite, as well as other prizes.
3. Exclusively at BHG: Shoppers pay $599 (usual price: $809) for a Philips Water Dispenser at BHG stores islandwide.
Courts
Deals valid till Dec 4
1. Get a Dunlopillo Savannah queen-size mattress for $2,630 (usual price: $8,229), made with cashmere silk fabric with thermic treatment and individually pocketed springs. Available at Courts’ Causeway Point, Eastpoint Mall, The Heeren, Jem, Jurong Point, Megastore, Nex and Toa Payoh branches.
2. Aldina fabric sofa, $1,799 (usual price: $3,599 with free footstool) with a solid wood frame, metal legs and upholstery said to be resistant to wear and tear. Available at Courts’ The Heeren, Megastore and Toa Payoh branches.
3. Branded 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android LED TV, $324 (usual price: $865) with a four-tick Energy Rating and free delivery with purchase from the Web store at courts.com.sg. Available at Courts’ Ang Mo Kio, Causeway Point, The Heeren, Megastore, Nex, Tampines Mall and Toa Payoh branches.
Tangs
Deals valid till Nov 26
1. Get Tangs-exclusive offers such as a Mayer Airfryer, 8.5L, XXL (Black) for $79 (usual price: $128). All deals available at Tangs at Tang Plaza and VivoCity, and online at tangs.com. Members with Tangs Preferred or Classic cards get a further 12 per cent rebate.
2. Buy Lancome Clarifique Dual Essence, 250ml Duo Set (Holiday 2023 Edition) with a four-piece Lancome gift at $358 (worth $440). For purchases of $350 nett and $700 nett, get Tangs Beauty Vouchers worth $25 and $60 respectively (terms and conditions apply).
3. American Tourister Squasem Spinner Luggage, from $168 (usual price from $280).
Takashimaya Department Store
Deals valid till Nov 26
1. Get a Balmuda toaster for $485.10 (usual price: $539).
2. Philips 7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXL Connected, $555 (usual price: $619).
3. Bellami Trifinity 100 per cent Bamboo Bed Set in queen and king sizes, $319 to $339 (usual price: $639 to $719).
Harvey Norman
Deals valid till Nov 27
1. Get an Acer Aspire 5 Intel i7 Notebook for $799 (usual price: $1,498). Limited to three pieces a store at Harvey Norman stores islandwide.
2. Samsung 85-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV at $1,999 (usual price: $2,999), limited to the first 10 sets available at Harvey Norman stores. Comes with gifts worth $467.90, including Slim Fit Wall Mount installation and three months’ access to StarHub Premier+ and Prime Video.
Gain City
Deals valid till Nov 27
1. Buy king-size but pay single-mattress prices with more than 70 per cent off King Koil’s king-size mattresses at $1,919 each (usual price: $7,278). This comes with a free bed frame and bedding accessories worth $269. There are also gifts with purchases for a minimum of $1,500 spent, such as a Samsung microwave oven with grill worth $209 or an Acer Predator gaming chair worth $388. Available only at Gain City Megastore.
2. Samsung 65-inch UHD 4K Smart TV at $899 (usual price: $1,399). Available at Gain City Ang Mo Kio, Gain City Megastore and Gain City Marina Square.
OG Department Stores
Deals valid till Nov 29
1. Get five bottles of WildCape Manuka MGO 115+ (500g) for $99.90 (usual price: $360).
2. Clinique Happy Perfume Spray 100ml: $45 (usual price: $144). All deals are available at OG Albert, OG People’s Park and at the OG Web store at og.com.sg
Best Denki
Deals valid till Nov 27
1. Get a Philips 5.6L Air Fryer for $169 (usual price: $259).
2. Samsung 43-inch UHD 4K Smart TV at $449 (usual price: $699). Only five sets available a store. All deals are available at Best Denki outlets islandwide.
Audio House
Deals valid till Nov 29
Get an LG 77-inch Oled TV for $5,499 (usual price: $9,082). The Black Friday offer includes Audio House eCashback vouchers worth $2,970 and an LG PuriCare AeroFurniture worth $499. Available at Audio House Showroom, 23 Ubi Road 4.
King Koil
Deals valid till Nov 26
1. Get a King Koil Royal Comfort Monarch II queen-size mattress for $7,208 (usual price: $10,239). All mattress and sofa purchases from $3,600 nett and above include gifts.
2. Digio Davinci three-seater sofa at $4,005 (usual price: $5,689). All deals are available at King Koil Ashley Furniture HomeStore at Alexandra Megastore, Marina Square and Sungei Kadut, as well as at King Koil’s new store at 01-06 Luzerne Building, 72 Bendemeer Road.
Sealy Posturepedic
Deals valid till Feb 9
Mattress brand Sealy has launched a promotion for its limited-edition Posturepedic Gratitude model at its retail stores in Singapore.
The offer, which is on until Feb 9, is for queen-size mattresses priced at $3,888 and king-size mattresses at $4,188.
Customers will also get freebies worth up to $390: two Sealy pillows and a fitted mattress protector. Go to Sealy retail counters or sealy.com.sg/store/all-stores
Isetan Singapore
Deals valid till Nov 27
1. Get 10 per cent discount at all Isetan stores, and a free Corelle 26.5cm Dalena Square Round Dinner Plate worth $28.50, with every $100 nett purchase of Corelle brands. Also, catch a live demonstration by chef Eric Neo using Visions cookware on Nov 25 from 2 to 4pm at Level 4 Isetan Scotts, Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road.
2. Isetan Special till Nov 27: Get discounts of 30 per cent on American Tourister Frontec Spinner 54cm, 68cm and 79cm luggage models in black or lilac at all Isetan stores. Terms and conditions apply.