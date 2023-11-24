Black Friday weekend: Deals on mattresses, laptops, smart TVs and more

The offer, which is on until Feb 9, is for queen-size mattresses priced at $3,888 and king-size mattresses at $4,188.

Customers will also get freebies worth up to $390: two Sealy pillows and a fitted mattress protector. Go to Sealy retail counters or sealy.com.sg/store/all-stores

Isetan Singapore

Deals valid till Nov 27

1. Get 10 per cent discount at all Isetan stores, and a free Corelle 26.5cm Dalena Square Round Dinner Plate worth $28.50, with every $100 nett purchase of Corelle brands. Also, catch a live demonstration by chef Eric Neo using Visions cookware on Nov 25 from 2 to 4pm at Level 4 Isetan Scotts, Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road.

2. Isetan Special till Nov 27: Get discounts of 30 per cent on American Tourister Frontec Spinner 54cm, 68cm and 79cm luggage models in black or lilac at all Isetan stores. Terms and conditions apply.