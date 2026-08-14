Biophilic DIY makeover for designer’s three-room HDB flat in Pasir Ris

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Home owner Winston Lim shares his compact but cleverly designed Pasir Ris flat with two cats.

SINGAPORE – An invitation from friends to play table tennis at Pasir Ris Sports Hall during the Covid-19 pandemic led to architect and interior designer Winston Lim moving into the neighbourhood.

Lim, who is in his 50s, was drawn to the area’s greenery and outdoor activities, and bought a 36-year-old three-room HDB flat in Pasir Ris Drive 6. He then overhauled the 800 sq ft unit as an open-concept space for himself and his two cats.

“I set out to design a sustainable forever home: a space that is flexible, dynamic and adaptable to my evolving needs both as a home owner and cat owner. I also considered how the home would naturally change with me over time, allowing it to grow and transform as I age in place,” he says.

Lim drew design inspiration from multiple sources, from rustic bathrooms that blend naturally with their surroundings, such as those he saw on scuba diving trips to remote islands, to the lush landscaping of the rejuvenated Changi Airport Terminal 2.

The “hanging garden” in the bathroom is a self-sustaining ecosystem. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Apart from various houseplants, there are vertical green walls in the balcony and the bathroom. These self-sustaining “hanging gardens” have a waterproof layer covered with recycled felt and are irrigated using condensate from the air-conditioning system that flows down from the drip irrigation pipes. At night, they are softly lit by concealed solar-powered lights nestled within the foliage.

This ecosystem was the result of much testing and tweaking, Lim says. “I needed a system that allowed the plants to thrive without causing moisture damage and this required detailed coordination between planting materials, plumbing and air-conditioning piping.”

The houseplants and practical wooden pegboards reinforce the home’s design concept of being at one with nature. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Pegboards are more commonly found in workshops, retail spaces and craft rooms, but Lim decided to make them a key feature of his home. These multi-functional wooden boards can support display shelves, cabinets, lighting and even his monitor.

The living room’s open space extends to the balcony. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The living room has been designed to blur the boundaries between inside and outside, with open spaces that extend to the balcony. The wooden pegboards and plants reinforce this concept and vintage furniture is juxtaposed with modern pieces for visual interest.

Mirrors and statement lighting brighten the kitchen. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The kitchen and dining areas are centred around a peninsula, which serves as a prep area, a dining table and a work desk. Wall and ceiling mirrors reflect light and brighten what would otherwise be a dim internal space. The pegboard theme continues here, but with a black quartz countertop for contrast.

The quartz-topped island can seat up to eight people for meals. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Instead of walls, the bedroom and home office have sliding mirrored doors that act as spatial dividers. Behind these mirrors are built-in wardrobes with vintage cabinets and armoires for a curated old-world charm.

With its remote-controlled Murphy bed, the bedroom can be quickly converted into an exercise area or cat playroom. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

With its remote-controlled Murphy bed, the bedroom – which also has pegboards to display art, knick-knacks and clothing – can be converted into an exercise area or cat playroom. Lim’s home office, which has a view of the park, doubles as a guest room.

The home office is not just a workspace, but can also double as a guest room. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Feline-friendly features are also found throughout the home, such as a custom cat condo, a feeding station and a cabinet on the balcony that hides their litter box.

Feline-friendly design features are found throughout the home. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The home’s multi-purpose rooms and furniture are not only reflective of Lim’s design philosophy, but also a response to the flat’s compact layout. Lim notes that the home is a work in progress, involving plenty of trial and error.

As he renovated parts of it himself, he saved on labour. The renovations cost around $92,000, excluding furniture and accessories. The process took about three months and Lim moved into his new home in April 2024.