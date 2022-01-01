Big-city vibes in Holland V HDB flat

It is hard to believe that this is a four-room Housing Board flat.

The interior of this 1,065 sq ft Holland Village home feels more like a trendy, upscale apartment in New York or London, thanks to a significant reconfiguration and attention to detail in the furnishings.

Home to a couple in their 30s and the wife's mother, the flat is defined by sleek lines and subtle curves. The couple engaged Ms Molina Hun of Parenthesis Studio for the design and renovation after searching for someone who shared their preference for timeless, contemporary design.

One of their priorities was to have ample, bright space for entertaining friends. Ms Hun took out the two standard bedrooms and transformed the area into a communal space for living and dining. As the wife's mother had the master bedroom, the original living room was walled up to create a bedroom for the couple.

The new and expanded communal area is the heart of the home, with natural light streaming in through the windows. A deep blue Wendelbo Lilin sofa by Made&Make, complemented by earthy hues of burnt orange, tan and sienna in the other furnishings, takes centre stage.

The design-savvy owners chose all the furniture themselves.

An Alessandro Andreucci and Christian Hoisl marble table sits under a series of &Tradition pendant lights in the dining room. A custom banquette runs the length of the wall, providing extra seating for when they have larger gatherings.

The living and dining space is also where the couple display their cherished mementoes.

One of their shared interests is collecting pottery on their travels, so having display shelves was a must. Their collection comprises one-of-a-kind shigaraki cups from Japan, cha wan (teacup) pieces from a local potter and other unique items amassed over the years. These are lovingly displayed on the shelves alongside framed travel snapshots by the husband, a photography enthusiast.

Guests can chill out in the foyer, which has been converted into a lounge in marble and walnut with a peninsula counter, a cocktail cabinet and a bar for aperitifs and a post-dinner tipple.

Another subtle but impactful design element is the series of curves that Ms Hun added throughout the home. These lend a graceful architectural touch and help to prevent the flat from looking too boxy.

To balance the strong palette, Ms Hun decided on a wash of white as the main canvas for the apartment, but added detailing so it would not be too plain.

These include fluted panelling for the custom television console and air-conditioner covers, textured wallpaper and custom headboards and divans in the bedrooms.

The owners moved into the home in October last year, after a $150,000 renovation which took nine months due to the circuit breaker.

The result is a modern look that will stand the test of time and suits their lifestyle to a tee.

•This article first appeared in the October 2021 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

