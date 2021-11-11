Big 11.11 deals to look out for

Singles' Day on Nov 11, or 11.11, is one of the biggest retail phenomenons in the world.

For many retailers and online platforms, it isthe start of the year-end sale season with markdowns that can stretch all the way to Christmas. and the New Year.

The following are some of the 11.11 deals retailers have lined up for shoppers:

Best Denki



Some of the 11.11 specials include double rebates on Samsung mobile phones and tablets. PHOTOS: BEST DENKI



Japanese electrical and electronic store Best Denki is having a Singles' Day grand sale till Nov 15 with discounts of up to 67 per cent on variouspurchases. Shoppers, for instance, can get up to $300 off IT products plus an additional 11 per cent off IT accessories and desktop printers.

There are also extra savings on selected television sets, fridges and washing machineswith an additional discount of $111 on top of promotional prices..

Some of the 11.11 specials include 43" 4K UHD television sets priced at $511 (usual price: $799) and double rebates on Samsung mobile phones and tablets.

Courts



The $1,111 bundle deals at Courts include a 55" UHD LED TV plus soundbar with an 8kg front load washer and dryer. PHOTO: COURTS



The first 500 customers get bonus $111 Courts Vouchers with a minimum spend of $1,111. The first 1,000 Courts HomeClub Members get an additional 1,111 HomeClub Points with a minimum spend of $1,111. There are also special 11.11 deals where shoppers pay only $1 for a folding chair, pillow and other selected items with a minimum spend of $11. Its $1,111 bundle deals are a good bargain too, one example being a 55" UHD LED TV plus soundbarwith an 8kg front load washer and dryer.

Gain City



Deals at Gain City include 11 per cent off Rinnai kitchen appliances. PHOTO: GAIN CITY



At Gain City, which marked its 40th anniversary this year, shoppers who purchase television sets or large home appliances will get an intial discount of 11 per cent on the first product. When they buy their second large home product, shoppers get further discounts of 11 per cent plus 11 per cent.

Other deals include 11 per cent off Rinnai kitchen appliances such as its built-in oven at $569 (usual price $719).

There are also big discounts on Maxcoil Snooze queen-sized beds priced at $1,111 (usual price $2,999) and Panasonic top load washing machine at $649 (usual price $999).

Harvey Norman



Australian lifestyle retail chain Harvey Norman has more than 3,000 products on offer from Nov 11 to 16, including JBL Horizon 2 speakers for $119 (usual price $179). PHOTO: HARVEY NORMAN



Australian lifestyle retail chain Harvey Norman has more than 3,000 products on offer from Nov 11 to 16 with discounts of up to 79 per cent on selected merchandise.

Get a Kitchenaid electric oven for $171 (usual price $319); JBL Horizon 2 speakers for $119 (usual price $179) and a Sunderland fabric sofa with chaise longue for $1,099 (usual price: $1,699).

Metro



Metro celebrates 11.11 with the WMF four-piece Inspiration cookware set priced at $159 (usual price: $259). PHOTO METRO



Homegrown department store Metro is celebrating 11.11 with storewide discounts of up to 80 per cent as well as one-for-one deals. Online shoppers get a $11 discount for $100 spent on the webstore at metro.com.sg (terms and conditions apply; enter promo code METMEGA11).

Exclusive deals include four-piece WMF Inspiration cookware at $159 (usual price $259) and World Kitchen 3.5L smart pot with Visions covered cookpot $199 (usual price $289).