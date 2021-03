One of Singapore's latest urban planning stories is unfolding in the Housing Board waterfront town of Punggol.

In an exclusive interview, former HDB chief executive Cheong Koon Hean tells The Straits Times that Punggol Northshore, the island's first smart-enabled precinct, is also a "living laboratory" which will help the statutory board improve living conditions for home owners, as well as prepare for uncertainties in the future.