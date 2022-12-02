Best Denki year-end sales rev up

YEAR-END SALES AT BEST DENKI

Japanese retail chain Best Denki recently announced its year-end festive season sales from Dec 2 to 25, with markdowns on a wide range of merchandise.

Some of the exclusive offers include Dyson Corrale hair straighteners, which are going for $629 (usual price is $699) each. The cord-free straightener is one of the retail chain’s bestsellers as it is said to tame unruly, curly or frizzy hair. It comes in a firecracker red, which is exclusive to Best Denki.

Also on sale are Sharp Plasmacluster Hair Spa hairdryers at $129 (usual price is $249) each. Its “gua sha” mode is said to improve one’s scalp and hair condition by massaging the head to boost circulation. Also, its plasmacluster ions emit positive and negative ions to form a protective layer on the surface of the hair which penetrates and moisturises each strand.

Info: Festive sales are on at all Best Denki retail outlets. Check out offer prices or shop online at bestdenki.com.sg

Forging a new massage chair Empire



A new line of full-body massage chairs launched last month claims to be able to provide cutting-edge massage technology at almost half the price of high-end massage chairs.

Empire is a home-grown brand that offers affordable premium massage chairs for the home. Its entry-level chair, released during this festive period, costs $1,399. The brand says it performs on a par with other chairs that cost between $3,000 and $5,000.

The local start-up keeps costs low by packing only the essential massage technologies needed and focusing on building a strong online presence. Its Empire and Empire Pro ($1,999) chairs are designed to fit into any room and boast premium features such as 3D advanced massage techniques and artificial intelligence-powered body scans for users with different heights and weights.

Info: Try the Empire line of massage chairs at the brand’s showroom at CT Hub, 09-19, 2 Kallang Avenue or go to empire.sg

Gift of cleaner air this Christmas

In the last few years, wall paints have undergone drastic changes as manufacturers pay more attention to chemicals used.

Global paints and coatings company AkzoNobel has just launched the Dulux Better Living Air Clean Biobased interior paint in Singapore ahead of the festive season. The paint is made using active bamboo charcoal that is said to purify indoor air by removing hazardous pollutants.

Bio-based paint is manufactured using ingredients derived from plants and other renewable agricultural, marine and forestry materials as an alternative to harmful petroleum-derived products.

Certified by the United States Department of Agriculture, Dulux Better Living Air Clean Biobased also contains anti-bacterial, anti-mould and anti-fungal properties to protect walls while keeping the air in the home clean.

Info: From $28 for a 1-litre tin to $90 for a 5-litre tin of Dulux Better Living Air Clean Biobased interior paint. Go to www.dulux.com.sg for a list of Dulux dealers.