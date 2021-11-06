Bedding to buy before Black Friday

Harvey Norman is starting November with a bang, with a blowout bedding sale this weekend.

Getting a head start on the Black Friday and 11.11 shopping madness, the retailer will host its Black Friday Bedding Sale until Sunday at selected outlets. There will be another sale at the end of the month.

For now, look forward to up to 50 per cent off on all mattresses from brands including Eclipse, King Koil, Sealy, Serta and Simmons - some with prices below $1,000.

It is gifts galore, as shoppers receive a free bed frame with the purchase of selected mattresses. You can choose to top up $388 to receive a storage bed frame.

A total of 150 pillows are also up for grabs to purchase at $1 each (usual price: $39) with no minimum spending required - the deal is limited to the first 30 pieces a store, with each customer allowed to purchase two pillows.

Spend and win more, with bonus gifts-with-purchase worth up to $1,388, while stocks last.

Shoppers will receive a free Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (worth $1,388) with minimum $6,888 nett spending; a free Dyson Air Purifier Tower Fan TP07 (worth $899) with minimum $4,888 nett spending; or a free Lenovo Tab M7 Gen 3 (worth $169) with minimum $2,888 nett spending.

Paying with selected credit cards has its perks too.

Amex card members who make a minimum purchase of $2,000 in a single transaction will earn 15 Membership Rewards points for every $1.60 spent with an eligible American Express Card.

Or make use of Amex's points redemption programme Pay with Points+ to cover your purchase, with a 25 per cent enhanced redemption rate for better value.

The sale takes place at Harvey Norman's Millenia Walk Flagship Store, NorthPoint City, Parkway Parade and The Centrepoint Superstores, and Factory Outlet at ESR BizPark @ Chai Chee.

Here are the top five best bedding deals to snag - while stocks last - which are now all going for $999 at a Black Friday special price:

• Sealy Posturelux Tranquillity Firm Queen Size Mattress (usual price: $4,299)

• King Koil Ortho Firm I Queen Size Mattress (usual price: $4,198)

• Serta Sleeptrue Sensation Queen Size Mattress (usual price: $3,091)

• Eclipse Erin Pocketed Spring Queen Size Mattress (usual price: $2,993)

• Simmons Beautyrest Affinity Classic Queen Size Mattress (usual price: $3,999)