Basil plants lack nutrients

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DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

I have been trying to minimise watering my basil plants, leaving them outdoors to get sunlight and rainwater. The plants are still thriving, but the leaves are turning yellow. What is wrong and how can I improve their health?

Edwin Han

The pale green hue of your plants indicates a possible lack of nitrogen. Feed them with a fertiliser containing this nutrient. Nitrogen-rich fertilisers are available in chemical, pelleted or water-soluble forms, and can be bought at local nurseries.

Ensure the soil is well-draining and properly aerated, as well as rich in organic matter. Check that the container has drainage holes at the base, as a waterlogged growing mix will suffocate a plant’s roots and prevent the take-up of essential nutrients.

Succulent is a Kalanchoe

This could be the Lavender Scallops plant, which is native to Madagascar. PHOTO: ALBERT LIM

What is this plant and which country does it originate from?

Albert Lim

This succulent belongs to the genus Kalanchoe and could be the Lavender Scallops plant (Kalanchoe fedtschenkoi). It is a popular houseplant native to Madagascar.

Give it direct sunlight to maintain its colour and compact growth habit, and keep it in a well-draining growing mix. Water periodically when the mix is dry.

Prune growth from rootstock on grafted plants

If not pruned, the new growth may overtake the Finger Lime plant. PHOTO: CASLIN LEE

My Finger Lime plant was infested with caterpillars, so I pruned it. It now has two types of leaves: small ones and much bigger ones branching out from a new stem. Why is this so? The leaves smell the same.

Caslin Lee

Your Finger Lime was likely grafted onto a citrus rootstock. Grafting is a propagation method with various advantages, such as a healthier and more robust root system.

The new growth should be pruned promptly to prevent it from overtaking the Finger Lime plant.

Plant is Sulfur Cosmos

The plant’s seeds appear in brown clusters. PHOTO: VINCENT KOH

I have a plant with bright yellow-orange flowers, but do not recall its name. What is it?

Vincent Koh

This plant is commonly known as Sulfur Cosmos (Cosmos sulphureus). It produces seeds readily, which appear in brown clusters after the flowers fade. You can collect the seeds and plant them separately.

Prune plants regularly to extend their lifespan, as they will slowly die if allowed to produce seeds.