At nearly 50 years old, Dungeons & Dragons is more popular than ever

SINGAPORE – Mr William Ngiam goes on a magical quest almost every day. But he does not leave the four walls of his home or workplace, or use any electronic technology. Instead, the 35-year-old is armed with paraphernalia such as 20-sided dice and miniature figurines.

Mr Ngiam is the owner of Gallant Games, a Pasir Panjang shop dedicated to Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), a tabletop role-playing board game that lets people create their own characters and go on quests across fantasy lands.

“I once guided a D&D quest where the players had to save a sheep from getting captured. It turned out that the sheep was a mage cursed by his teacher, who had gone rogue. In the final fight, the players had to fight a bed that the rogue teacher transformed into a dragon,” he says with a laugh.

He is one of many millennial and Gen Z Singaporeans – people in their 20s and 30s – who have embraced D&D as a rare analogue hobby in the digital age.

D&D was first published in 1974 by Gary Gygax and Don Kaye, two Americans who loved miniature war games and devised a new one.

Almost four decades later, that same game is now in the spotlight thanks to the new film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which landed in theatres on March 30.

In the movie, a band of rogue misfits – led by American actors Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, who play bard Edgin and warrior Holga respectively – embark on a dangerous quest across a fantastical land full of magical and supernatural elements.

Their adventures include escaping dungeons, interrogating skeletons, fleeing a dragon and planning a heist – all in a bid to defeat an evil sorceress.

The film’s storyline is inspired by the framework and tropes of D&D, which is now owned by a subsidiary of multinational toy conglomerate Hasbro, Wizards Of The Coast.

In 2021, Wizards Of The Coast, which publishes fantasy and sci-fi themed games, estimated that D&D has had some 50 million players, and that almost three-quarters of the players are in their 20s and 30s.