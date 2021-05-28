Ask The Vet: Dog's constant sneezing, poodle too panicky

SINGAPORE - In this fortnightly column, veterinarians from the National Parks Board answer questions about pet health and behaviour.

Concerned about dog's constant sneezing

I adopted a beagle-shih tzu mixed breed about a year ago. He is now more than three years old. Since about a month ago, he has been sneezing constantly. he only time he does not sneeze is when he is asleep. Is this because he has a sensitive nose?

See Soo Eng

Like humans, dogs sneeze when something has irritated their nasal airways and they need to clear the irritant. Persistent sneezing might suggest something more severe, such as a trapped foreign body, infection or a growth in the nose.

Contact your veterinarian for a check-up as soon as possible to determine the underlying reasons for your dog's constant sneezing. The vet will be able to examine your dog and recommend a suitable diagnostic and treatment plan.

Keep a close eye on your dog for signs of deterioration, such as difficulties in breathing, pawing at his nose and any nasal discharge.

Pampered poodle is too panicky



My husband and I have a pampered poodle puppy named Lady. We brought her home a year ago when she was 2½months old. We have bonded well - perhaps too well, as my husband says.

Lady becomes unusually happy when she sees me and even urinates due to over-excitement. She tends to whine, cry and bark when I am in a different room, and when she can hear but not see me.

I think Lady has separation anxiety. We have tried to distract her with toys and food, but nothing has worked. She sometimes became so anxious, she even consumed her own faeces.

How do we help our puppy overcome her separation woes?

Marianne Yeo

Dogs are social animals and need companionship every day.

Some dogs can become unsettled and distressed if they cannot get used to being away from their owners.

This could lead to behaviours such as barking, whining, chewing and pacing.

When dogs are young, socialisation is vital to help them get ready to face everyday situations, including being left alone or being away from the owner.

There are some things you can do to help your dog cope with separation anxiety.

Try training your dog by moving away from her for brief periods of time. If she stays calm and relaxed, reward her with treats. Gradually increase the distance and amount of time you are away from her.

Keep the atmosphere peaceful whenever you leave and come home so your dog learns this is a normal situation and does not get too excited or wound up.

It is also a good idea to provide interactive toys and exercise through play or short walks daily.

While eating faeces is natural behaviour for dogs, it may be triggered by boredom or stress too. The best way to prevent dogs from eating their own faeces is to dispose of dog litter promptly and distract the dog with games or treats.

Apart from stress or anxiety, there might also be underlying medical reasons causing your dog to feel anxious about being alone.

Keep a lookout for signs such as vomiting, diarrhoea and weight loss. You can also seek help from a veterinarian on ruling out medical causes and a qualified animal behaviourist for further guidance on managing separation anxiety.

• Answers by Dr Christine Lee, a veterinarian at the Animal & Veterinary Service who graduated from the Royal Veterinary College in the United Kingdom.

