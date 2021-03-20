Ask The Vet

RED-EARED SLIDER HAS MOULDY SHELL

I have a two-year-old red-eared slider. While other terrapins in pet shops have smooth shiny shells, mine has a mouldy-looking one with black edges. I have set up the tank with a basking area, but he does not seem to want to use it. I have not detected any foul smell from the shell and he seems quite active. What are the treatments available?

Emily Leong

Dr Shawn Chia: Discolouration of a slider's shell may be due to several reasons.

But the most common reason is a bacterial or fungal infection, or sometimes both, known as "shell rot".

Shell rot often arises due to a compromised immune system function that stems from water quality and hygiene issues, as well as inadequate husbandry conditions. This includes dirty water or an unclean enclosure.

Other symptoms of shell rot include cracks in the shell, an uneven shell surface or even discharge from parts of the shell.

Treatment and prevention of shell rot require a combination of medical intervention, such as the use of antiseptics, antibiotics and anti-fungal medication to combat the infection, and husbandry modifications to ensure that your slider remains in optimal health.

As it looks like the discolouration of the shell is fairly widespread, it is recommended you consult your veterinarian for medical treatment of shell rot.

Meanwhile, here are tips for a suitable environment for a slider:

Water should be kept clean by frequently changing it and having sufficient filtration. Remove any leftover food as this will lead to bacterial and algal growth in the tank.

Provide a warm, dry docking area with direct unfiltered sunlight where your slider can bask. Unfiltered sunlight is crucial in preventing mineral deficiencies.

Provide good quality and nutritionally balanced aquatic turtle pellets.

BALD PATCHES ON DOG

My seven-year-old Singapore Special has bald patches on both flanks and around the thighs of his hind legs over the last three to four months. He is on a diet of cooked pork and rice, and is eating and behaving normally. I switched him to a hypoallergenic kibble diet for three weeks, but it did not help. Please advise on the best course of treatment.

Kartik Niverthi

Dr Juline Chua: Hair loss in dogs can be due to various reasons, some of which you have mentioned.

Other possible reasons include frequent scratching or skin infection caused by bacteria, yeast, fungus or parasites. It could also be due to hormonal or metabolic abnormalities, allergies and nutritional deficiencies such as a lack of minerals, proteins or vitamins.

A veterinarian should be consulted to determine the underlying reason for this. He or she will be able to conduct tests required to diagnose medical conditions that could cause the hair loss, such as skin and blood tests.

Depending on the findings, the vet may recommend further steps to determine the cause of the hair loss, such as allergy testing or parasite prevention.

Do note that it may take some time and repeated visits to the vet for your dog to show improvements from some of these conditions. It is important to remain patient and maintain open communication with your vet.

At the vet's, it would help to give details of your pet's medical history. This includes visits and treatments administered at other clinics, its current diet as well as shampoo or topical creams or solutions being used.​

THE SCIENCE OF ANIMAL ASSISTED INTERVENTIONS WEBINAR WHAT: Animal experts Aubrey Fine and Nancy Gee talk about animal-assisted therapy and how pets can benefit people's well-being WHEN: Thursday, 12.30 and 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: Sign up for the limited slots at www.go.gov.sg/avsfreewebinar

• Dr Shawn Chia and Dr Juline Chua are veterinarians from the Animal & Veterinary Service at the National Parks Board.

•Have a query about your pet? E-mail it with pictures, if any, and your full name to stlife@ sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.