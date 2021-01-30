Ask The Vet

SLIDER'S TAIL IS SWOLLEN

I have a red-eared slider which is almost two years old. It is my first pet. About a month ago, I noticed that its tail was swollen. I thought it was nothing to be concerned about until my mother contacted her friend, who is a vet and who advised that we take the turtle to a vet immediately. I read online that swelling in any area is a sign the turtle is dying. What should I do?

Cheng Shao Yang

Unexpected swelling in any part of the body may be significant.

Swollen tails in red-eared sliders can be caused by local trauma, inflamed cloaca (a common outlet into which the intestinal, urinary and genital tracts open) or part of a more generalised health issue.

Many problems in house reptiles can be attributed to nutritional and environmental factors - they are very easily affected by basic changes in areas such as temperature, water quality, exposure to ultraviolet light or minor nutritional deficits and excesses.

If you observe your turtle behaving abnormally, such as being more lethargic than usual, it could be due to pain or discomfort caused by the swelling.

You should take it to a vet and also discuss necessary steps on caring for such pets.

RABBIT'S EYES HAVE A LAYER OF FILM

I recently adopted a rabbit which is around three months old now. I discovered an abnormality in its eyes. There seems to be a transparent film covering the eye, which is more visible in the right eye. Is there a cause for concern? I read online that this condition is common among young rabbits. Should I take it to the vet?

Jane Lim

Normally, a rabbit's eyes should have a moist, clear layer and appear symmetrical on both sides.

Rabbits' eyes are very exposed. This is part of their natural anatomy as they need their vision for spotting predators and navigating in the wild.

However, this also makes their eyes more susceptible to injury and trauma.

Abnormal-looking films over the eye could indicate a problem, which may be caused by issues such as trauma, infection or abnormal development.

If your rabbit starts pawing at the eye or tearing excessively, it could be experiencing discomfort and it should be taken to the vet as soon as possible.



• Answers by Dr Shawn Chia, a veterinarian at the Animal & Veterinary Service. He has owned a dog, a bird and fish.