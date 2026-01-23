Aloe plant looks injured

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

My Aloe vera has scattered patches of redness on the exposed sections of some leaves. What is wrong and how can I fix it?

Chin Wah Seng

Your plant does not seem to be Aloe vera, but its exact species cannot be easily ascertained, as there are many similar-looking species.

The red patches indicate an injury – for example, from chemical sprays or sunburn. Was the plant growing in shade for a long time and recently moved to a sunnier spot? Leaves produced in the shade are prone to injury when suddenly exposed to intense light, and the plant should be moved gradually.

As long as the burn marks are not rotting, the plant can stay where it is. It will adapt over time. Any rotting portions should be pruned and discarded.

Fruit trees can be propagated via air-layering or grafting

This tree looks to be a grafted specimen. PHOTO: GAN SING HAI

This plant bears fruit resembling miniature apples. What is it and are the fruits edible? How do I propagate it?

Gan Sing Hai

This appears to be a fruit tree that grows in temperate regions, such as one from the genus Malus. It looks to be a grafted specimen, as the point where the rootstock joins the top growth, called a scion, is visible just above the soil’s surface.

For fruit trees, it is important to retain the desired characteristics of the parent tree, and propagation methods such as air-layering and grafting are commonly used.

Many fruit trees are woody plants. As such, they require significant time and effort to propagate from stem-cuttings, which in turn may have difficulty rooting.

Seed-grown plants also do not retain all characteristics from their parent, especially if they are hybrids, and take a long time to grow.

Cardboard Palm is not a true palm species

This plant belongs to a group of prehistoric plants called cycad. PHOTO: LEONG TUCK SUM

What is this plant? Can it be grown in a pot or will it become a tree later?

Leong Tuck Sum

This is the Cardboard Palm (Zamia furfuracea), although it is not a true palm species. It belongs to a group of prehistoric plants called cycads. It is slow-growing and can be kept in a pot, but will become a large plant.

Over time, it will produce new growth from the base and form a dense clump. Keep it in a sunny, well-draining spot and give it ample space.

Desert rose infested with spider mites

Remove infested leaves and ensure the plant is kept in optimal growing conditions. PHOTO: DORIS LOO

My desert rose’s new leaves look yellowish and wavy, though its old leaves are healthy. What is wrong?

Doris Loo

Your desert rose has been infested with spider mites, a sap-sucking pest that is common in this species of plant. They appear as small reddish specks on the underside of leaves. Eradication requires consistent effort.

You may want to prune infested leaves. Next, spray the plant with a pesticide such as summer oil, which is safe to use in a high-rise indoor setting, to suffocate any remaining pests. Check the plant regularly and spray it during a cooler time of the day.

Keep your plant in a bright spot that receives at least six hours of direct sunlight. Weak plants in sub-optimal conditions are generally more prone to pest attacks.