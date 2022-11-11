All you’ll want for Christmas: Design collectibles perfect for stocking fillers

SINGAPORE – Go for Christmas collectibles as stocking fillers this year. From the abstract imagery by French-Moroccan artist Mehdi Qotbi on Bacha Coffee’s festive boxes to Spanish designer Jaime Hayon’s minimalist vase, gifts with design stories are also good conversation pieces.

Revisit the 1950s with Nelson’s clocks



The Ceramic Clocks were designed by American George Nelson in 1953, but had never been produced in a series before.

Swiss brand Vitra, a maker of designer furniture, has relaunched the clocks, staying true to Nelson’s original plans and prototypes.

Nelson, who was born in 1908 in Hartford, Connecticut, in the United States, studied architecture at Yale University and went on a fellowship to the American Academy in Rome from 1932 to 1934.

There, he met some of the biggest names in modernism such as Charles and Ray Eames, and Alexander Girard. Upon returning to the US, Nelson took on the position of design director at American furniture maker Herman Miller, creating furnishings for the home and office.

After his death in New York in 1986, his estate – which included more than 7,400 writings and sketches – was held by the Vitra Design Museum.

Combining geometric and organic shapes in a playful yet sculptural approach, the Ceramic Clocks are made of glazed porcelain and come in three designs.

Price: $725 from the Vitra Store, 14-08 Tan Boon Liat Building, 315 Outram Road

‘Poet of patterns’ collectible from Bacha Coffee

