Ahead of the cool curve

While browsing on Instagram, the home owners came across the work of Mr Mikael Teh, principal of home-grown interior design firm Monocot Studio, and fell in love with his sense of style and use of colours.

So they engaged him for the design and renovation of their two-bedroom condominium apartment in the Balmoral neighbourhood, which they moved into with their son in March this year.

Since space in the 1,150 sq ft unit was a premium, they had to be practical. The home owners wanted spatial flexibility, especially in communal areas like the kitchen.

Mr Teh addressed this by incorporating features such as a kitchen island, which doubles as a table for family meals. It is also designed to be portable, so that it can be moved to their next home.

The couple love colours and wanted a palette with a muted yet timeless and poetic feel.

Together with Mr Teh, they tested nine paint samples before settling on the final choices. The result is a colour scheme of cool neutral hues and pastels that creates a calming and contemporary feel.

The cool tones are also well-balanced with the use of plywood throughout the home, which lends warmth while keeping the whole look visually bright and spacious.

Light blond engineered wood features mainly on the kitchen cabinets, the island counter, an archway, the shelving in the study and the wardrobe in the master bedroom.

Mr Teh incorporated rounded elements to create pleasing curves that meet the eye - whether one is sitting in the study or passing under the archway.

The renovation took three months and cost $70,000.

He also helped curate the furnishings, selecting from brands such as Japanese minimalist label Muji, Scandinavian design brand Muuto, Danish lighting manufacturer Louis Poulsen and furniture label Herman Miller.

"I chose the pieces based on how well they went with the design. The &Tradition Flowerpot pendant lights, for example, complement the curves and colours in the kitchen."

• This article first appeared in the October 2020 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

