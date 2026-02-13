Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

This Valentine’s Day, treat it as a self-care occasion for all. Self-gifting with a small and thoughtful purchase can elevate personal spaces, from the office desk to the bedroom.

SINGAPORE – Valentine’s Day – does anyone actually enjoy it? Couples stress over buying overpriced flowers and chocolates, while singles are annoyed about yet another social construct that excludes them.

But as American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus sings on her Grammy-winning track Flowers: “I can buy myself flowers.”

This Valentine’s Day, treat it as a self-care occasion for all. Self-gifting with a small and thoughtful purchase can elevate personal spaces, from the office desk to the bedroom.

The Straits Times highlights eight items under $100 that will add fresh form and function to spaces and lift your spirits this V-Da y.

Bright duvet set

Ikea’s Bittersota duvet set. PHOTO: IKEA SINGAPORE

Beautiful bedding will transform a boring bedroom into a cosy and welcoming nook.

Ikea’s new light-grey and blue Bittersota set ($39.90 to $49.90) features the silhouettes of myriad birds in flight, and is a calming element for your sleep routine. Get the 200cm by 200cm set for queen-size beds, or the 240cm by 220cm for king-size beds.

Info: Available at Ikea stores and ikea.com/sg

Faux flowers with a twist

The Lego Orchid is part of the brand’s popular Botanicals collection. PHOTO: THE LEGO GROUP

The Lego Group’s Flowers and Plants set has continued to sell well year after year since its launch in 2021. Inspired by a moth orchid, the Lego Orchid ($79.90 ) c omes with a blue fluted vase that you build while also assembling the orchid.

For extra fun, customise the placement of the stems, roots and leaves according to your preferences. This is one orchid that brings joy without the effort of keeping it alive.

This weekend, the Lego Group is hosting a Lego Botanicals Bloom Bar at Raffles Cit y Shopping Centre, near the Stamford Road drop-off. The pop-up will sell curated items from the Botanicals range, such as the Tulip Bouquet.

Shoppers can also snap photos with a vintage-styled flower truck with Lego flowers located near the City Hall MRT station exit that leads to the mall.

Info: Also available from Lego stores and retailers including Shopee, Lazada and Amazon SG

Safe alternative to candle burning

Halo Candle Warmer from Hysses. PHOTO: HYSSES

Burning a candle is always a dicey prospect, since it is a fire hazard.

Candle warmers – e lectric lamps that melt the wax – are becoming a popular way to enjoy candle s withou t a n open flame. Neither is there any soot nor smoke to deal with.

The y also release the candle’s scent more consistently while prolonging its life.

Aromatherapy brands often se ll c andle warmers, such as Hysses with its Halo Candle Warmer.

Info: sg.hysses.com

Cool insulated tumbler

The BruMate insulated wine tumbler can hold carbonated beverages. PHOTO: BRUMATE

You probably have an emotional support water bottle, but how about an emotional support tumbler?

The BruMate Uncork’d 14oz 100% Leakproof Insulated Wine Tumbler (from $40.27) need not be used only with wine. It will keep any drink hot or cold.

The locking lid is also able to handle carbonated beverages, unlike mos t popular insulated water bottle s.

It comes in a range of matt shades and polished stainless steel.

Info: Available from Amazon SG

Cute tarot set

Grimalkin’s Curious Cats tarot card set. PHOTO: STOREBOUGHT ODDITIES

Being able to d o t arot card readings is a neat party trick for any gathering. It helps, too, that there are many inventive and beautiful designs to choose from.

Local tarot card distributor Storebought Oddity specialises in selling decks that are obscure and aesthetically pleasing.

The Grimalkin’s Curious Cats Tarot ($34.90), for instance, is likely to put a smile on your face with its cosy cat illustrations . The 80-card dec k c omes with a guidebook to help you understand the symbolism and imagery in each card.

Info: Available at storeboughtoddity.com

Fun comic book

Absolute Batman Vol 1: The Zoo reimagines the superhero for a new era. PHOTO: DC COMICS

Renowned comic book writer Scott Snyder has teamed up with artist Nick Dragotta, both Americans, to reimagine Batman for a new generation in the pages of Absolute Batman Vol 1: The Zoo ($31.55).

Gone is the billionaire playboy. This version of Batman, whose civilian name is Bruce Wayne, is the son of a teacher and social wo rker. He is a c onstruction worker by day and vigilante by night.

More interesting than the changes to the backstory are Dragotta’s stylised artwork and exaggerated character designs. For instance, the bat symbol on Batman’s chest is a metal plate that doubles as a giant Bat-axe.

Info: Available at selected book stores, comic bookshops and Amazon SG

Budget-friendly espresso fix

The Simplus compact semi-automatic espresso machine. PHOTO: SIMPLUS

If you fancy making your own pressure-brewed coffee, Simplus’ new compact semi-automatic espresso maker ($68.90) is a budget-friendly starter machine.

At under 25cm tall, 19cm wide and 35cm deep, it is a compact addition to any counter.

The brand promises a three-minute rapid extraction, and you can brew four cups of espresso in each cycle. The machine also comes with a steaming wand, so you can warm the milk for a latte.

Info: Available on Lazada , Shopee and TikTok Shop

Matcha-fuelled meditation

Naoki’s matcha gift box includes three blends of matcha. PHOTO: NAOKI VIA LAZADA

Matcha remains popular, even if the hype has faded since cresting in 2024 and 2025.

While it is not difficult to get a cup of matcha in Singapore’s cafes, brewing your own is a restful and meditative experience that will enhance the “break” in “tea break”.

Naoki’s matcha gift box set ($89.99) will set you up with the basic supplies for making your drink : three different blends, a bamboo whisk, a sifter and a teaspoon.

The bamboo whisk might be time-consuming to use, but it will preserve the delicate flavours and fragrance of the matcha.