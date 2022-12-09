8 places for Christmas family fun

SINGAPORE – The run-up to Christmas, starting from around Singles’ Day on Nov 11 till Christmas Eve on Dec 24, is the busiest time of the year for department stores and shopping centres.

Another big draw are venues where families can take their children during the school holidays to get them to pick up a skill or get closer to nature.

One place which is attracting families since it opened in November is the new Dinoland Singapore at Safra Yishun. It is a reimagining of a Jurassic mini-park spread over 1,000 sq m, featuring 20 life-size animatronic dinosaurs which move, interact with participants and make loud, authentic sounds.

“Children love the idea and experience of touching and interacting with dinosaurs because it is like a fantasy being played out in real life,” says Mr Tian Jie, 29, senior manager of group strategy at PeopleUp Singapore, a group of companies that specialises in multi-enrichment and play.

It operates more than 100,000 sq ft of commercial space and 15 subsidiary brands offering multiple play, learning and entertainment experiences.

The dinosaurs, some of which are up to 15m tall, have been a hit since the opening of Singapore’s first “Jurassic Park”.

“Dinoland has been hosting more than 2,000 families since opening last month,” adds Mr Tian.

Meanwhile, quite a few stores are going the extra mile to make the overall shopping experience more “Christmassy” to attract families.

Tanglin Mall, Capitol Singapore and Jewel Changi Airport, for instance, have special sessions where snow descends on shoppers.

According to a spokesman for Allgreen Properties, which owns and manages Tanglin Mall, Snow Splendours has been a retail tradition since 1996.

“There are two kinds of snow – our avalanche, which is a thick, dense snow released from a snow-making machine, and artificial snow, which is sparse snow foam that seems to fall from the skies.”

The snow machines are owned by Tanglin Mall, which declines to reveal how much they cost. The spokesman says the machines are easy to manage and are set on timers to release snow at intervals.

Over at Snow City, Singapore’s only permanent sub-zero entertainment centre, snow is used as a teaching tool.