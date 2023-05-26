5 places to buy sustainable, made-in-Singapore furniture from grown-in-Singapore wood

SINGAPORE – Anyone who experiences a twinge of remorse every time a big tree is cut down will be glad to know that a few of these trees will get a new lease of life – as furniture.
Home-grown furniture-maker Roger&Sons, for instance, managed to upcycle two trees from a site that was going to be redeveloped. It turned them into more than 50 pieces of furniture, including benches, tables and stools.
There are about seven million trees in Singapore.
The National Parks Board (NParks) manages around six million trees, including two million urban trees along roads, in parks and gardens, and on state land. If a diseased tree has to be cut down, a landscape company will be engaged to do the job.
Mr Oh Cheow Sheng, NParks group director (streetscape), says: “Under NParks’ tree management programme, NParks contractors generally recycle nearly all horticultural waste from tree pruning or removal, such as cut branches, which may be chipped into wood chips for use as mulch.
“For large branches and foliage that cannot be chipped, they may be transported back to the contractors’ nurseries for in-house wood chipping or to third-party companies for disposal. NParks also keeps some of the felled logs and recycles them into sculptures or park furniture.”
Some local sawmills and timber trading companies also take the logs.
At Tat Hin Timber, two to three lorries from landscape companies, each carrying between two and seven felled trees, turn up at the sawmill every day.
And it is from these sawmills that local timber, which is used to make local furniture, comes.
Besides Roger&Sons, there are several other firms which make sustainable furniture from locally felled trees.
Here are some to check out if you want furniture that is made and grown in Singapore.
Roger&Sons
Upcycling can bring about unusual hybrids.
Take, for example, the Embark: Economy Class 3-Seater. Made from upcycled, locally felled trees and parts from a retired airline jet, it is both sustainable and very cool.
The Embark is a collaboration between furniture-maker Roger&Sons and Singapore Airlines under the national carrier’s initiative, called The Upcycling Project.
Apart from the original aluminium seating frames, locally grown African Mahogany was made into the shape of the original cushion supports for a surreal touch.
“For the project, we were allowed to use any part of the old plane,” says Roger&Sons director Morgan Yeo, 35.
Old galley carts that were used for serving meals were also repurposed and re-clad in upcycled African Mahogany. Called Carrier, they are multipurpose side tables-cum-trolleys and come in half- or full-sizes.
Both the Embark and Carrier went on sale on krisshop.com in October 2022. All five sets of Embark, priced at $4,800, were sold. The Carrier (full-size) is still available at $3,500.
Mr Yeo adds that Roger&Sons – which he calls a company of “makers and mavericks” – has experimented with sustainable timber to make various products, including toys, packaging and a 30m-long bookshelf.
The company was established in 1999 by Mr Yeo’s father Roger Yeo, and was called JR & P Industries.
In 2014, Mr Morgan Yeo, together with his brothers Lincoln and Ryan, took over the business and renamed it Roger&Sons.
The company’s pivot to local wood began in 2018 when the operator of a local wildlife attraction wanted to upcycle trees on its site that were set to be felled.
Roger&Sons upcycled two trees. “We took two logs and produced 51 pieces of furniture, including benches, tables and stools,” recalls Mr Yeo.
About 70 per cent of the company’s products are made from locally felled trees.
Most of Roger&Sons’ projects are custom-designed furniture and products made in small batches. While it does not focus on retail, there is a range of products available at its showroom.
“Our biggest challenge is fabrication and how to produce in quantity. It doesn’t make sense to ship the wood to Malaysia for production and then ship the finished items back,” Mr Yeo says.
Where: Showroom and workshop at 01-01, 115 King George’s Avenue
Open: Weekdays, 9am to 6pm
Info: www.rogerandsons.sg
Arthur Zaaro
A few species of tropical hardwood found in Singapore – like Angsana, Rain Tree and various types of African Mahogany – can be turned into high-quality furniture. But this comes at a cost.
“It costs us more to use local wood than imported wood,” says Mr Aaron Arthur Foeste, the American owner of furniture company Arthur Zaaro, who cites the cost of labour, rent and logistics as factors.
Still, about 90 per cent of the timber Arthur Zaaro uses to make its furniture and products comes from locally felled trees.
Mr Foeste, who is 52 and has an MBA from Columbia University, picked up carpentry 30 years ago from building movie sets in New York City.
He came to Singapore in 2005 to work in the real estate industry. A year later, he founded his furniture company with the intention of using only sustainable materials.
But he discovered that some imported timber with official certification of sustainability was not actually from the purported sustainable sources. “I was doubtful of the provenance and chain of custody,” he says.
In 2015, he decided to use locally grown timber because he could check with the contractors who actually cut down the trees and visit the site if he wanted to. Pointing to timber slabs against the wall, he says: “I know this tree came from Orchard Road, and that’s from Bukit Brown.”
The wood used to make the company’s tables is selected for its live edge. It is dried in the workshop for at least 24 months to ensure it does not crack or warp, then lacquered and sanded several times before being hand-polished.
Most of the customers are local professionals, or restaurants and businesses, who appreciate Arthur Zaaro’s brand values.
Mr Foeste adds: “If we have to compete simply on price, we will not be able to do it.”
He is married to a Singaporean and wants Arthur Zaaro to be a Singapore business that hires locally. “It’s a calculated decision to run a business here using local materials, and Singaporean craftsmen and women, knowing that it could be cheaper to do it in Johor Bahru.
“But then it wouldn’t be a truly sustainable and made-in-Singapore product either.”
Even in Paya Lebar, where the showroom and workshop are located, the cost is high. “The rent we pay here is the same as what we would pay for a space in Midtown Manhattan (in New York),” he laments.
To scale up business, the company also exports its products abroad. “In the West and Japan, the notion that our cutting boards are made from trees grown in urban areas matters,” says Mr Foeste.
Cutting boards cost between $30 and $385, depending on the size, and are available at the Paya Lebar showroom.
Between July 3 and 17, Arthur Zaaro products will also be available at Design Orchard at 250 Orchard Road.
Where: Showroom at 08-07 Richfield Industrial Centre, 122 Eunos Avenue 7
Open: Tuesdays to Sundays, 11am to 5pm; closed on Mondays
Info: arthurzaaro.com
Tat Hin Timber and Timber Actually
Sawmill and timber trading firm Tat Hin Timber has been in business since the 1970s. But competition from countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia has made it increasingly difficult for such businesses to remain viable.
“It’s a sunset industry in Singapore,” says executive director Chua Chee Pin, 48.
Fortunately, in 2017, Tat Hin Timber found a new direction with a contract to supply timber log benches to a local park. For environmental, social, and governance (ESG) purposes, the park’s owners wanted to upcycle the trees felled from their grounds to use as outdoor benches.
“This was when we realised there could be a future in local timber used to promote ESG,” says Mr Chua.
Two or three lorries, each with two to seven felled trees, arrive at Tat Hin Timber every day. Mr Chua declines to reveal the price of a lorry-load, but does say that the trees are not the biggest cost.
The main expense, he says, is actually the land for storage and labour.
Processing the trees – mostly Angsana, Rain Tree and Khaya (a type of African Mahogany) – includes stripping the bark, cutting them to specific sizes and kiln-drying for between two and three weeks.
It can take up to four months before the timber can be used in furniture-making.
In 2019, Tat Hin Timber started a retail arm called Timber Actually with a showroom at The Grandstand in Turf Club Road.
While awareness of sustainable furniture is growing, it is still not widespread. “At the moment, only one in three customers find it important that the wood is locally grown and that the furniture is made in Singapore,” says project manager Quek Shian Pin, 38.
Still, Tat Hin wants to grow its business. “Our endgame is to export our products,” says Mr Chua.
The company has invested in machinery that will automate production and increase capacity. In-house product specialists are also working on furniture prototypes that can be flat-packed.
A key selling point will be that the wood used comes from a sustainable, albeit urban, source.
However, Tat Hin Timber has yet to get its products certified as sustainable by non-profit agencies like the Forest Stewardship Council or Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification, as it is difficult to secure proof that the trees did not come from a protected forest.
“It would be helpful to get some assistance from the relevant authorities on this,” says Mr Chua.
Where: Tat Hin Timber is at 31 Sungei Kadut Street 4 and Timber Actually’s showroom is at 04-10A The Grandstand, 200 Turf Club Road
Open: Visits to Tat Hin Timber are available by appointment. Timber Actually is open from Wednesdays to Fridays, 10am to 5.30pm; during weekends from noon to 5.30pm; and by appointment on Tuesdays. The showroom is closed on Mondays
Info: For Tat Hin Timber, go to thtimber.com or call 6269-5401. For Timber Actually, go to timberactually.com or call 8482-3346
Triple Eyelid
At a woodworking workshop in Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park, you can saw into locally felled trees that have been salvaged and make your own memento.
Triple Eyelid is a design studio that focuses on environmentally sustainable design. It makes products and prototypes at its Ang Mo Kio workshop.
It also conducts classes for anyone interested in trying woodwork. These include the Couple Cheeseboard Making Workshop ($160 for a two-hour session) and the Late Night Coffee Appreciation, Woodworking and Coffee Making workshop ($120 for a two-hour session).
Participants leave with either a cheeseboard of their own design or a coffee-making set and timber stand.
Both classes use locally grown and felled African Mahogany.
The design studio was founded by Mr Jackie Tan, who worked in interior design for three years before getting his degree in environmental design from the University of Tasmania, Australia, in 2012.
When he returned to Singapore, he worked in a local design firm for two more years before striking out on his own in 2014.
“I wanted to put into practice what I studied. I wanted to make furniture myself and get my hands dirty,” says Mr Tan, 36.
In the beginning, Triple Eyelid was a one-man operation in an industrial estate in Jurong. “I started a small workshop and I went around the estate, pushing a trolley to salvage wood. Timber pallets were everywhere.”
His first project was a small cafe that used timber from pallets that he dismantled, sanded and cut to size himself. The construction costs, including furniture made from upcycled pallets, for the 50 sq m cafe came to less than $5,000.
In 2018, a local school approached him to upcycle trees from its grounds because it was being redeveloped. Mr Tan upcycled 1.2 tonnes of African Mahogany from the felled trees. These were then made into 20 big planter boxes for the new school.
Through his interior design firm Monomer, Mr Tan also takes on commercial projects that need outdoor furniture. Most of these projects will have to add about 20 per cent to the construction costs for upcycled wood, he says.
Where: 1 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2A
Open: By appointment only
Info: Go to tripleeyelid.com or e-mail info@tripleeyelid.com
Little People Woodworks
Knowing the right people can be useful when one is sourcing for locally felled trees.
“We regularly check in with landscaping companies on their tree pruning or chopping schedules,” says Romania-born Mihai Emil Szabo, founder of furniture-maker Little People Woodworks, which makes bespoke furniture for people and animals.
“If they are clearing areas where there are trees suitable for turning into furniture, we ask to go along to choose the branches they cut. Not all trees produce lumber suitable for making furniture, so we are quite selective,” adds the 44-year-old.
Mr Szabo moved to Singapore in 2017. With a background in furniture-making, he joined The Cat People, a local company specialising in making custom furniture and environments for cats.
In 2021, he set up a carpentry workshop called Uncommon Goods with partner Ken Chan and, a year later, struck out on his own with Little People Woodworks.
Some of the wood he salvages comes from unusual trees.
“We had a call one day from a landscape contractor and they told us they were cutting down the trees in a private compound. Among the trees they were cutting down were a starfruit tree, guava and Chinese juniper,” he recalls.
The starfruit tree was later used to make two cat trees – climbing and perching features for cats.
Mr Szabo processes the salvaged wood himself. This time-consuming work includes removing all the bark, as that layer will rot over time and harbour insects and larva. The wood is then left to air-dry for at least a year.
“We also need to check for any pests and rot regularly,” he adds.
Each product also has to be sealed with sealants or special oil to protect it from water damage and other substances.
For cat trees, the branching of the wood is a consideration, so each piece is chosen to fit the client’s home. The prices of Mr Szabo’s cat trees start at about $1,200.
“Because of the organic shapes, it is exciting to work on the wood to create unique pieces that complement the space,” he says.
Where: 08-16, 122 Eunos Avenue 7
Open: Weekdays, 10am to 5.30pm
Info: littlepeoplewoodworks.com