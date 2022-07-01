5 modern marvels by pioneer architect Alfred Wong

The Church of St Bernadette was completed in 1961, featuring seats in the middle portion that are parallel to the entry walls and those on the sides that are perpendicular, having the effect of "perspectival foreshortening", according to architectural historian Raymond Quek.

Foreshortening is a technique to create the illusion of an object receding strongly into the distance or background. The illusion is created when the object appears shorter than it really is, thus making it appear compressed.