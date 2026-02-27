Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Choosing a new TV can be overwhelming because of the plethora of options available.

The showrooms of electronics stores, such as Harvey Norman and Gain City, are chock-full of televisions of various makes, sizes and technologies. It is challenging to tell the difference between many of these TVs because of all the jargon floating around: 4K, HDR and OLED, to name a few.

With that in mind, The Straits Times takes a deep dive to understand the world of TVs. Here is what you need to know.

What do terms like OLED and QLED mean?

These term s r elate to different display technologies within modern flat-panel televisions. Most televisions these days use light-emitting diodes (LED) to provide backlighting to a liquid-crystal display (LCD).

QLED is a term originated by South Korean technology giant Samsung, where the Q stands for quantum dots. These TVs have a quantum dot filter between the LED backlight and the LC D, which results in brighter and more vivid colours.

In Samsung’s Neo QLED models, mini LEDs are used instead of conventional ones for a more vibrant and precise rendering of images.

Chinese brand Hisense offers Ultra LED (ULED) models, which use a combination of mini LEDs and quantum dots to power their displays.

Meanwhile, OLED (organic light-emitting diode) displays do not use an LED backlight, despite the name. Instead, they are composed of self-illuminating individual pixels.

This feature renders “perfect blacks” and creates a deeper contrast between colours. These displays are also thinner than LED ones , as the lack of backlight frees up physical space.

In practice, this means that a moonlit forest scene will be easier to make out on an OLED screen. On the flip side, a brightly lit scene set outdoors in the afternoon sun, such as a tennis match, will pop on a QLED screen.

Oled products are also more expensive than QLED ones, so those on a budget may want to steer clear.

But for those who want a hyper-premium display, brands hav e s tarted offering QD-OLED television s, such as the Sony Bravia 8 II (from $3,299). These combine OLED technology with the eye-popping vibrancy of quantum dot technology.

The Sony Bravia 8 II is a QD-OLED television. PHOTO: SONY

What do terms like 4K, 8K, HD, UHD mean?

When discussing digital images – whether on your television, work laptop or mobile phon e – “pixels” is an inescapable term. Pixels are the little dots that make up an image on screens.

Most televisions nowadays have a pixel resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels – also known as 4K Ultra High Definition (4K UHD). Sometimes, 4K and UHD are used separately, but they are interchangeable terms.

4K UHD televisions superseded HD televisions, which are now rar e an d mostly limited to smaller, budget sets such as the Prism+ S32 ($239 with coupon from Prism+ website).

Also less common are 8K TVs, which have four times the resolution at 7,680 x 4,320. Pictures on an 8K screen will be clearer and more detailed. For example, if you zoom in on a lion on the screen, its individual whiskers will be sharper and clearer.

But whether most people ca n observe or notice this difference while watchin g TV is a topic of much debate.

T here is also limited 8K content available at the moment, so even if you have an 8K TV, you may not get the most out of it.

It is advisable to buy an 8K TV only if you have the budget , do not intend to buy a television again for many years and want to future-proof your purchase as much as possible.

What does HDR mean?

TVs are sometimes marketed as 4K HDR. HDR, which stands for high dynamic range, enhances contrast by brightening the bright details and darkening the dark details.

“In a very dark cave scene, HDR TVs show the appearance and colour of the cave walls, as well as its texture,” Samsung’s online guid e e xplains.

“And in a scene with a yacht on the ocean, individual sunbeams are clearly seen shining regardless of the bright sunlit background.”

Sets from big-name brands like LG will most likely have some form of HDR capability .

HDR10 is the current basic standard, but HDR10+ is starting to show up on Samsung and Panasonic TVs. HDR10+ uses dynamic metadata to adjust picture brightness and contrast for each frame or scene .

There is also Dolby Vision, which is slightly older than HDR10+, but also uses dynamic HDR. It can be found in TVs from b rands such as Sony.

Netflix and Disney+ announced in 2025 that they will offer HDR10+ and/or Dolby Vision formats for some or all their content.

Since then, there have been conflicting reports about whether these formats a re a vailable for users . For instance, tech media reported in February that Dolby Vision is no longer available on Disney+ in parts of Europe.

What about good sound?

For those who are serious about sound quality, they are better off buying a dedicated soundbar or speakers.

But if they are trying to minimise their entertainment electronics count, a Harvey Norman spokesperson suggests opting for high-end premium models that are bundled with Dolby Atmos or DTS:X support.

The two advanced audio technology formats will enable an immersive, surround-sound experience.

Not all movies or television make use of surround sound, but many action movies will sound better in Dolby Atmos or DTS:X.

The Harvey Norman spokesperson adds: “Also look out for TVs which feature a higher number of drivers and channels, high power output (40W, 70W or more) and front-firing speakers. These feature s h elp to offer the cinematic sound experience at home.”

How do I know what size works best for me?

This is a matter of personal preference an d d epends on the spac e. As a good rule of thumb: divide the viewing distance in inches by two.

So, if you usually sit about 3m – or around 120 inches – from your television, that is 60 inches when halved. Your recommended television size would thus be 60 inches when measured diagonally.

Should I go for the latest model?

The year-to-year changes to models are not usually substantial. Harvey Norman’s spokesperson says: “The differences will be in terms of better picture quality, specs and processors, as well as design of the TV, smart features and user interface. These differences are usually more prominent in the higher-end series.”

What if I want a TV that fits in with my home’s interior design?

The Samsung Frame TV is meant to resemble a picture frame. PHOTO: SAMSUNG

Samsung’s Frame TV (from $1,899 at Harvey Norman) is meant to resemble a picture frame, and displays artwork when switched off. The frame of the TV is made of interchangeable, magnetic bezels, so users can alter the colours easily at an extra cos t.

The Hisense Canvas is a slightly more affordable alternative, with prices for the 55-inch model starting at $1,899 , compared with $2,599 for the 55-inch Samsung Frame.

Both televisions are worth considering if you want minimal glare, as they come with matt displays.

What if I am not fussed about specific TV features?

Harvey Norman’s spokesperson recommends homing in first on the siz e th at will work best for your space.

Then consider sets that offer the best picture quality specifications for your budget. This way, you will have the basic requirements sorted out at minimum.

It is a good idea to pop by the showrooms of major electronics department stores – Harvey Norman, Courts, Gain City and Best Denki – to check out the televisions in person.