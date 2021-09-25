For Subscribers
$40,000 for a plant
Gardening has gone from lush to luxe, with collectors forking out five-figure sums for endangered and exotic houseplants
In June, a Singapore collector shelled out $40,000 for a rare and exotic philodendron houseplant from Candy Floriculture, a nursery in Thomson Road.
The Instagram post showing the back of the camera-shy collector as he walked off with a Philodendron Spiritus Sancti was the talk of the town and trained the spotlight on a growing community of serious plant collectors who seem to be immune to sticker shock.