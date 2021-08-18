3 things to make you smile

1 MAKE: Rubber stamps

Home-grown craft company WahSoSimple conducts virtual workshops where people can create their own art pieces.

It was founded in 2014 by friends Au Mui Hong and Koh Lee Sin, who love making unique creations by hand.

So far, they have held more than 9,000 physical and virtual craft experiences in small as well as corporate group sessions.

The small group sessions are usually for 10 or fewer participants. "This is to allow participants to interact and be guided by the instructor in a more hands-on setting to cater to different levels of ability," says Ms Koh.

The next workshop is on carving rubber stamps, which is ideal for beginners.

Info: The Rubber Carving Workshop will be held via Zoom on Sept 26, 2 to 3.30pm, at $50 a participant, inclusive of a craft kit couriered to participants' homes. Register at bit.ly/signuprubberstamp or e-mail hello@wahsosimple.com

2 SHOP: Vintage furniture

Mid-century modern furniture from Danish masters such as Hans Wegner and Finn Juhl have been collectibles since these pieces were first made around the mid-1900s.

The pared-down aesthetic and clean lines of the era's statement chairs, showcase cabinets and lighting continue to inspire designers, craft lovers and homemakers today.

Find a piece for your home at 1B2G's online shop (1b2g.sg), which features a curated selection of vintage items such as this Arne Jacobsen chair.

Prices start at $250 for a stackable stool from Danish furniture maker Paustian to $150,000 for a Juhl table.

Info: Go to 1b2g.sg and check out the latest additions on Instagram at @lovevintageat1b2g

3 EXPLORE: The Green Rail Corridor

The Nature Society (Singapore) (NSS) has just reprinted its best-selling book, The Green Rail Corridor, a biodiversity and ecological review of the longest green corridor in Singapore.

It is written by Dr Ho Hua Chew, vice-chair of the NSS conservation committee, and senior members Anuj Jain of the society's butterfly and insect group and Alan OwYong of the bird group.

The 139-page book is packed with glossy photographs, an aerial view of the parkland, maps and a survey and monitoring record of the fauna, such as the Common Palm Civet Cat and the Straw-headed Bulbul that call the green corridor home.

The NSS also shares ideas on how to maintain and enhance the ecological connectivity of the corridor, which is a part of Singapore's cultural heritage.

So far, 800 copies of the book have been printed in 2019 and earlier this year.

It is available at Books Kinokuniya at $29.96.

Info: For more NSS publications and resources, go to www.nss.org.sg

