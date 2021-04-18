Homage to founder of Boy Scouts and Girl Guides

Kenyan senior scouts chat in the last home of Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the worldwide Boy Scout and Girl Guide movements, which has since been turned to a museum in Nyeri, Kenya.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The exterior of the last home of the London-born Baden-Powell. In his will, he wished to be buried in Nyeri county in central Kenya. He died in 1941.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Badges donated by visiting scouts from around the world at the Baden-Powell Scouts Information Centre.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A city clock tower in Nyeri, the architectural sketch of which was drawn by Baden-Powell.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
