Hollywood honors late Home Alone actor Catherine O'Hara with prestigious award

O’Hara, known for movies such as Home Alone and the TV show Schitt’s Creek, died at age 71 on Jan 30 of a pulmonary embolism.

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood celebrated the late Catherine O’Hara on March 1, honoring her with an Actor Award for her role in The Studio just weeks after her death.

Seth Rogen, the writer and star of The Studio, accepted the award for best female actor in a television comedy on O’Hara’s behalf at the red-carpet ceremony in Los Angeles. O’Hara played a film producer on the show, which takes a satirical look at the movie business.

Rogen said O’Hara frequently sent polite e-mails suggesting rewrites of her scenes on The Studio, and her ideas always made them better.

“It showed you can be a genius and can be kind, and one of those things does not have to come at the expense of the other,” Rogen said at the ceremony, which was streamed live on Netflix.

He also recalled her ability “to be generous and kind and gracious while never ever minimising her own talents”.

“She knew she could destroy, and she wanted to destroy on set,” Rogen said.

The Actor Awards, previously called the SAG Awards, are handed out by members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union. Winners are closely watched because actors make up the biggest group of voters for the Academy Awards.

The nominees for the top Actor Award, best movie cast, are Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another and Sinners. REUTERS