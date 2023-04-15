Hokkaido resort Setsu Niseko’s award-winning design centred on ‘sense of place’

NISEKO, Hokkaido – On interior designer Atsushi Uchida’s first visit to Niseko, the spellbinding sight of a full moon casting a warm glow on Mount Yotei – dubbed Hokkaido’s Mount Fuji – reminded him of the poetic Japanese expression setsu-getsu-ka.

The phrase, which literally translates to “snow, moon, flowers”, originates from a line in a Tang Dynasty poem: “I think of you, especially when the snow, moon or flowers are beautiful.”

This romanticism inspired the name and the design philosophy behind Setsu Niseko, a new resort owned by Singaporean luxury property developer SC Global.

Mr Uchida is a design director at Field Four Design Office, a Tokyo-based firm that worked on the interior design of the hotel.

Its facade was entrusted to Singaporean architect Mok Wei Wei of W Architects, who has been named in a global list of Top 100 architects.

Naming the hotel Setsu, or “snow”, might seem literal, given Niseko’s reputation as the Aspen of the East for its powder snow. The resort is flanked by Mount Yotei and the ski slopes of Mount Annupuri.