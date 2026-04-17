HK superstar Chow Yun Fat reportedly owns 8 properties, combined value exceeds $160m

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HONG KONG - Hong Kong cinema icon Chow Yun Fat has drawn renewed attention to his property portfolio after he was recently seen driving into his luxury mansion on Cumberland Road in Kowloon.

According to reports, the home was purchased in the 1990s for about HK$14.7 million (S$2.4 million ) as an investment.

Its value later surged to an estimated HK$200 million at its peak, marking a near 15-fold appreciation over the years.

Spanning 285 sq m, the mansion currently serves as the primary residence of Chow, 70, and his Singaporean wife Jasmine Tan, whom he married in 1987.

According to HK01, Chow currently owns eight properties and a piece of land across various locations in Hong Kong, including The Peak, Sai Kung and Mong Kok.

The report added that his combined property holdings are estimated to exceed HK$1 billion.

Beyond his Kowloon residence, Chow also owns a three-bedroom villa in Hong Kong’s prestigious The Peak area.

The 236 sq m property was purchased in 2010 for HK$128 million, setting a record-high price per square foot at the time. It has never been occupied or rented out.

Reports indicate that the actor first listed the property for sale in 2022 at HK$220 million, but it received a lukewarm response.

He later reduced the asking price to HK$195 million in 2024, reflecting a HK$25 million markdown.

A transaction has yet to be recorded, as of press time. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK