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HK actress Charmaine Sheh wows netizens with confidence and poise in latest ad campaign

According to TVB, Charmaine Sheh exuded confidence and poise throughout the photoshoot, both on and off camera.

Renowned Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh is turning heads with her age-defying beauty, with fans praising the 51-year-old for looking as radiant as ever.

The award-winning star recently featured in a new advertising campaign, where she stunned in a figure-hugging, backless evening gown that showcased her toned physique.

According to TVB, Sheh exuded confidence and poise throughout the photoshoot, both on and off camera.

When asked about the biggest change she has experienced with age, The Queen Of News (2023) star said she has learnt to enjoy the process of portraying different characters.

“My appearance has definitely changed as I’ve grown older, but I think I no longer need to worry too much about age.

“Everyone has their own unique appeal, and it’s enough to learn to appreciate yourself at every stage of life,” she said.

Sheh also makes time to exercise despite her busy schedule, while paying attention to her eating habits and overall well-being.

“I also eat smaller meals more frequently, and most importantly, I keep myself relaxed and happy,” she said.

The newly released advertisement has since drawn attention from netizens, many of whom complimented Sheh on her youthful looks, toned physique and elegant demeanour.

“She really hasn’t changed at all,” one user commented.

Another added: “You absolutely can’t tell that years have gone by!”

Earlier in May, Sheh revealed on a YouTube channel that she swears by using face masks every day, no matter how tired she is.

She also incorporates fish maw, strawberries and pomegranate seeds into her diet, while drinking eight glasses of water daily for hydration and detoxification purposes. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK