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Carina Lau and Tony Leung dated for 20 years before marrying in 2008.

HONG KONG – There is no doubt Carina Lau and Tony Leung remain one of Hong Kong’s most enduring celebrity couples.

They have been an item for close to four decades, having dated for 20 years before getting married in 2008.

But according to Lau, even the strongest relationships come with their fair share of compromises, adjustments and everyday realities.

Speaking on The Do Show with Carol Cheng, the 60-year-old actress opened up about the ups and downs behind the couple’s long marriage, saying its longevity comes down to mutual appreciation and acceptance.

“Money and fame can be relinquished, but love is far harder to abandon,” she said, as translated by dimsumdaily.hk.

Lau also did not hold back on evaluating her own personality, describing herself as stubborn and quick-tempered – traits Leung, who turns 64 on June 27, has learned to live with over the years.

And while she clearly adores her husband, she joked that he has become increasingly dependent on her in daily life.

From handling household matters to communicating with domestic helpers, Lau said she takes charge of most practical responsibilities at home.

She recalled with amusement how something as simple as a broken lightbulb prompts Leung to call her for help rather than deal with it himself.

Despite that, the actress said their relationship has evolved into something quieter and more instinctive over time – a bond where words are often no longer necessary after decades together.

She described their marriage as something earned through years of patience and perseverance, adding that the romance has not faded.

Even now, the couple still enjoys simple gestures of affection, from holding hands to spending time together.

Lau also spoke warmly of Leung’s dedication to his craft, praising his intense preparation for roles, which can stretch for up to six to nine months.

For his latest project Silent Friend (2025), she said he worked extensively on his English while building his character as a professor.

“Even if I weren’t his wife, I would respect him as an actor,” she said.

Reflecting on love more broadly, Lau added that each stage of life brings another version of it – each with its own charm, lessons and rewards. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK