HK actor Simon Lui dies of stomach cancer at 62

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Hong Kong actor Simon Lui’s frequent appearances in Hong Kong horror films made him a familiar face in the genre, earning him the nickname “King of Ghosts.”

Hong Kong actor Simon Lui has died of stomach cancer at the age of 62.

His death was confirmed by his wife, Chinese streaming host Ma Li, according to Hong Kong media reports on Sept 11.

Lui died in Guangzhou, China, on Sept 7, with Ma by his side. The actor leaves behind his wife and a son.

It is understood that Lui had battled cancer when he was younger and recovered after undergoing treatment.

However, the disease reportedly returned recently, prompting him to step away from the spotlight to focus on his recovery and live a more low-key life with his family in Guangzhou.

His funeral will be held privately on Sept 12.

Lui ventured into the entertainment industry in 1988 after enrolling in TVB’s artiste training programme.

He went on to become a familiar face in Hong Kong horror films, earning the nickname “King of Ghosts” for his roles in the genre.

In 1997, Lui gained widespread recognition for his role in the comedy-horror film Troublesome Night, which subsequently became a 20-part franchise.

His other film credits include Dragon Action Secret Code (2019), A Beautiful Moment (2018) and Paris Holiday (2015). THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK