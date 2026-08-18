HK actor Damian Lau sparks concern after seen requiring support to walk

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In footage circulating online, Lau appeared to walk unsteadily as he made his way from backstage to the guest seating area.

Hong Kong actor Damian Lau has sparked concern over his health after he was seen struggling to walk unaided, China Press reported.

The 76-year-old, who has largely stepped away from the spotlight of late, made a rare public appearance at a recent event in Shenzhen, China.

In footage circulating online, Lau appeared to walk unsteadily as he made his way from backstage to the guest seating area, with a woman seen supporting him by the arm.

Despite his apparent difficulty walking, the actor remained cheerful and greeted the crowd warmly, smiling and standing up as the host introduced him.

Many netizens have since expressed concern over Lau’s health, with some of them sending their well-wishes and hoping he remains in good health.

According to reports, the actor was previously rumoured to have suffered a stroke in 2020 after he was photographed using a walking stick.

However, a close friend later dismissed the speculation, clarifying that he had injured himself after a fall while preparing for a musical.

Since making his acting debut in 1971, Lau has become particularly known for his work in productions such as Luk Siu Fung, Last Hurrah For Chivalry and Duel To The Death, among others.

In the mid-2010s, he began scaling back on his acting work and has since made only occasional appearances in television programmes and at public events.

Lau has been married to former flight attendant So Ka Yin since 1992. They have no children. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK