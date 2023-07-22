Hit by rising costs, low-income S’pore families with young kids get by with milk donations, processed food

Ms Vanessa Chua (left) and Ms Teresa Christiana Katty and their daughters benefits from donations of formula milk and diapers. ST PHOTOS: EUGENE TAN, KELVIN CHNG
Venessa Lee
Senior Correspondent
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
37 min ago
SINGAPORE – Ms Teresa Christiana Katty, 34, cooks chicken curry once or twice a month for her four children.

Rising grocery costs mean that chicken – which used to be an almost daily staple in 2022 – has become a treat for the family.

