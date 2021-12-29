Here are the world's most beautiful faces

Thai singer Lisa of South Korean girl group Blackpink is the world's Most Beautiful Face, according to this year's list of 100 names compiled by TC Candler and released yesterday.

Israeli model Yael Shelbia, who topped the list last year, dropped to sixth. Lisa, 24, was second last year.

TC Candler, a film critic website, has organised the annual list to rate the world's top lookers since 1990.

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manoban, is followed by Norwegian blogger Emilie Nereng, 26, at No. 2 and Somali-American model Halima Aden, 24, at No. 3.

Filipino-Moroccan actress Ivana Alawi, 25, is at No. 4, while Korean-American singer Nancy, 21, of South Korean girl group Momoland is at No.5.

Other prominent names on the list include Taiwanese singer Tzuyu, 22, of South Korean girl group Twice in seventh place; Israeli actress Gal Gadot, 36, who plays Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe films, in 15th; and Blackpink singer Rose, 24, in 17th.

In the Most Handsome Faces list, last year's winner, YouTube star Felix Kjellberg, has also been dethroned.

The 32-year-old Swede, better known as PewDiePie, dropped to ninth, with Myanmar model-actor Paing Takhon topping the list this year.

The 25-year-old caused quite a stir on social media in January when he posted photos of himself with a shaven head and in a robe as he spent the new year being a monk for 10 days.

His legal team said on Monday that he has been jailed for three years for supporting the pro-democracy protests in Myanmar. The country has been rocked by mass protests since the coup in February.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, 38, best known for playing the superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, is in second place, while BTS singer V, 25, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, is third this year.

American actor Timothee Chalamet, 26, who recently starred in the movie Dune, is fourth, while BTS singer Jungkook, 24, is in fifth place.

Other notable names on the men's list include British actor Henry Cavill, 38, best known for playing Superman, in sixth; American actor Jason Momoa, 42, who plays superhero Aquaman, in 10th; and Chinese singer-actor Xiao Zhan, 30, in 11th position.