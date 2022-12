SINGAPORE – This year, Singaporeans will be encouraged to focus on the nutrient content of what they eat every day, and to consume less sugar, saturated fat and sodium, as the war on diabetes and lifestyle diseases heats up.

Starting from Dec 30, pre-packaged drinks have sported the new “Nutri-Grade” rating, which ranks drinks from A to D based on their sugar and saturated fat content. D is the unhealthiest rating.