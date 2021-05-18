Phase 2 heightened alert blues? HBL woes? How to keep calm and carry on

SINGAPORE - Assistant engineer Yen Lee is feeling stressed.

The 46-year-old has to take turns with her husband to care for their three children aged six, 11 and 14 at home as schools switch to full home-based learning (HBL) from Wednesday (May 19).

The couple would have to take leave and she fears this may not sit well with their bosses.

She also worries if her children would be attentive during HBL and whether there will be more friction among her family members as they spend more time together at home.

"When the children quarrel, I will get a headache. I also feel frustrated, irritated and overwhelmed with household chores and managing the children," says Ms Lee.

Another parent, Ms Jacinth Liew, is worried "the house might be quite chaotic" with her two children aged five and seven at home at the same time.

The 36-year-old parenting coach, who has been working from home, also believes she would be less productive in her work as she juggles that with taking care of her kids at home during this period.

Under measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 that kicked in on Sunday, dining in - including at foodcourts and hawker centres - is prohibited until June 13 and working from home is once again the default.

Ms Sophia Goh, a counsellor and psychotherapist at Sofia Wellness Clinic, notes that people have to deal with stressful situations arising from the tightened measures.

These could be financial stress, having to juggle work and childcare, managing relationships with family members in a confined space, as well as fears of being infected with Covid-19, she says.

A loss of routine and reduced social and physical contact with others can also lead to boredom, frustration and a sense of isolation, which is distressing, she adds.

A way to cope is to meditate and practise mindfulness, say experts.

"The practice of mindfulness helps us to not get caught up in difficult thoughts and feelings we may be experiencing due to the current situation," says Ms Goh.

This is especially relevant now as much of the situation "is unpredictable and out of our immediate control", she adds.

To support people through this period, Brahm Centre, a charity offering mental and physical health education and support, is conducting online courses to help people develop techniques to train their mind to not overthink and be overwhelmed with negative thoughts.

It is offering free live mindfulness sessions on its Facebook page on weekdays from 12.05 to 12.35pm, and stretching and mindfulness sessions on video-conferencing platform Zoom on weekdays from 6 to 6.30pm and Saturdays from 8.30am to 9.45am.

Brahm Centre's website also offers free guided meditation audio tracks ranging from 10 to 45 minutes.

Its chief executive and mindfulness principal, Adjunct Associate Professor Angie Chew, says mindfulness techniques can help calm down the amygdala, which is usually triggered by fearful thoughts. This part of the brain takes in information and determines if something is a threat.

"When on your own, saying phrases such as 'May I be well and at ease' and 'May I be well and safe' can help us put things in perspective, focus on what we can do and let go of what we cannot control, including the fear of contracting Covid-19," she adds.

People new to meditation can also try personal development centre SoulCentre's online course on meditation for beginners, which teaches five techniques to manage stress, anxiety and frustration.

The course, which costs $128, is conducted over two sessions of an hour each. It helps people to manage their negative feelings using only a few minutes a day, says SoulCentre founder Vikas Malkani.

"Imagine having a toolbox which can help you unlock the peace, positivity and happiness you desire," he adds.

Apart from meditation and mindfulness, Prof Chew and Mr Malkani suggest that people pick up new hobbies, exercise, read and go for walks in nature. "It is important to keep yourself gainfully engaged in positive activities that bring joy to your soul," says Mr Malkani.

Ms Liew, for instance, reads books and watches Netflix to unwind after a long day. She also speaks to friends who are mothers on how they are coping with the situation.

Junior college teacher Lim Teck Seng, 44, who lives alone, relaxes by listening to music, chatting with friends on WhatsApp and going for walks at least twice a week.

Mr Benjamin Low, a clinical psychologist and corporate wellness consultant at psychological clinic Psych Connect, stresses the importance of seeing a counsellor or psychologist if a person is experiencing symptoms of anxiety disorder or depression.

These include fatigue, insomnia, being easily irritated and feeling nervous and hopeless.

"A patient's emotional state and ability to function would be better if he or she came forward earlier to address warning signs, rather than full-blown problems," he says.

"Small fires should be put out before you need to rebuild a burnt house," he adds.

Self-care tips for parents as kids embark on HBL

1. Bring yourself back to the present

You may worry about work, taking care of your children, and have fears of you or your children getting Covid-19. This often causes a negative thinking cycle where you get increasingly disturbed, though the situation remains the same.

It is like a bus stop where the buses are thoughts and feelings. Boarding the wrong bus takes your mind in circles of distress while the situation is unchanged.

It is more helpful to take a deep breath, step back, look at what you can do in the present, and let go of the rest.

2. Recognise what you cannot control

Responsibilities at work, taking extra care of children during this period and health concerns may make you feel like you need to exert more control over an unpredictable situation.

However, there is a difference between constructive control and attempts to control what you cannot, which cause distress without creating positive change.

Know the difference and focus on what you can do instead.

3. Do fulfilling leisure activities

You may not be able to engage in your usual leisure activities as a family. Find other means to improve your mood. For example, instead of a family meal outside, do a spontaneous potluck where everyone orders something on a grocery delivery app and puts together a surprise hotpot at home.

4. Maintain a balanced schedule

Our sleep cycle and emotions rely on many external cues to draw boundaries between mental states.

For example, the bus ride home takes your attention away from work. This cue is absent if you are working from home.

It is important to create a schedule to maintain boundaries. Doing so will reduce chances of sleep disturbance and burnout.

Parents can also take turns caring for children and doing chores to give themselves time to recharge.

5. Seek help

Teletherapy, which enables people to receive therapy for mental health issues virtually, is a common offering these days, so you do not have to worry about stepping out of the house and getting Covid-19 or spreading it to loved ones. You can also approach counsellors at your workplace.

- Source: Mr Benjamin Low, a clinical psychologist and corporate wellness consultant at Pysch Connect.