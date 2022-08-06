Heartwarming homecomings for patriotic stars Yvonne Lim, Harris Baba, Leon Jay Williams and Eileen Yeow

Whether she is baking Singa the Courtesy Lion pork floss buns and min jiang kueh (peanut pancake) to ease her homesickness, or singing and dancing to National Day songs on her Instagram to celebrate the nation's birthday, Yvonne Lim has never been shy about her love of Singapore.

The Mediacorp actress, who moved to Taipei in 2015, also ropes in her Taiwanese businessman husband Alex Tien, 42, and their children AJ, seven, and Alexa, five, for the festivities.

The 45-year-old poster girl for patriotism tells The Straits Times: "It has been the same routine since AJ was a baby - buying and donning National Day outfits each year, catching the NDP (National Day Parade) live online, singing along to the songs and waving our flags.

