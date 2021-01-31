Hear a podcast of the Aware saga

In a Singapore podcast space dominated by light-hearted banter shows and slickly made programmes from major networks, a work of indie journalism is making listeners' ears perk up.

Saga is a 12-part account of the 2009 takeover of the leadership of women's rights group Aware (Association of Women for Action and Research) by Christian conservatives and the revolt by veteran members who fought to reclaim the seats.

It was released on Dec 9 last year, with the final episode released on Jan 13.

It is believed to be the first Singapore-made serialised and scripted work of journalism for the podcast medium.

In other words, it is focused on a single true story, deeply researched and unfolding over a series of episodes, that had not first appeared on radio or other formats.

Such podcasts have been popular in the United States. They include the true-crime podcasts Serial and Dirty John (later adapted into a television show) and The Dropout, the story of disgraced medical company chief Elizabeth Holmes.

As of Jan 28, on the Apple podcast charts for Singapore, Saga is ranked fifth in the society and culture category.

While ranked below shows fronted by former American First Lady Michelle Obama, philanthropist Bill Gates and veteran British journalist Louis Theroux, it is also the highest Singapore-made entry, in any language.

In the iTunes podcast store, the show has earned five out of five stars based on 78 reviews.

The show, made with the support of Aware, is written and produced by Jasmine Ng and Kelly Leow and hosted by former broadcast journalist Bharati Jagdish.

In a Zoom call, Leow, 30, Aware's communications manager, said she proposed the podcast format at a discussion a few years ago when the subject of how to mark the 10th anniversary of the battle came up.

In 2009, the media dubbed it "the Aware saga" because of its twisty, drawn-out nature.

Elaborating on the decision to make a podcast, Ng, 48, a film-maker and Aware volunteer, says that there was a growing realisation that the struggle was a key moment in Singapore's cultural history that needed to be preserved for posterity.

"Several of our founding members have passed on. We knew we had to archive everything," says Ng.

The long-form podcast format, compared with, say, a commemorative book, offers several advantages, say the producers.

Because Aware had archived audio recordings of the two tumultuous meetings that bookended the affair, the producers could let listeners feel the electricity in the room. Especially at the first annual general meeting, which saw Mrs Claire Nazar, a lawyer nominated by outgoing president Constance Singam, elected as president.

A group of women, all strangers to veteran members, would take nine of 12 positions on the executive committee.

"Those few hours play out like a radio play. You can contrast the upbeat attitudes at the beginning with the distinct sense of confusion and tension in the voices halfway through," says Leow.

The second general meeting would spawn the "shut up and sit down!" meme.

It was a line shouted by Ms Sally Ang, one of the new executive committee members, at one point in an attempt to quell the crowd. It failed.

There are also emotional interviews with Aware leaders and members expressing remorse that the crisis had happened on their watch.

Spreading the story over 12 episodes, with several ending in cliffhangers, gave film-maker Ng and former journalist Leow the space to make characters come alive and keep the story suspenseful.

An original score by Weish and Din of the band .gif, two of several musicians involved, added texture.

More than 50 persons were interviewed for the project. Carried out by host Jagdish, most were done in a sound studio.

In addition to speaking to participants, experts were called in to provide context about Singapore's religious and cultural landscape, discuss the fault lines exposed by the incident and reflect on its aftermath.

Leow says the long-form podcast format plays to the strengths of an event like the Aware saga, one packed not just with factual information but also emotional highs and lows.

"Saga provides a fresh lens on the experiences and emotions of everyone involved. That is where the medium really shines. It's one voice speaking at a time, to one listener. It's intimate and warm, it's human and personality-driven."

