He doesn’t remember her name: The toll on the caregiver when dementia steals memories

SINGAPORE – Dementia crept up on Mr Rodney Paglar, devastating him and his wife, Ms Jacinta Conceicao, by stealth over the past decade.
Mr Paglar was just 59 when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia.
