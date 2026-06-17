HDB-themed cafe Loushang to close on July 14

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Loushang, known for its unique interior design, has been in operations for three years.

SINGAPORE – HDB-themed cafe Loushang, known for its nostalgic interior designed to resemble HDB flats in the 80s , will be shuttering on July 14 after three years of operations.

In a TikTok video on June 15 , owner of the cafe Sebastian Ang said the decision was made because it is difficult to maintain Loushang’s business given its location and the price of items on its menu.

The cafe is located in a shop house in 38 Prinsep Street , which Ang felt was relatively quiet and difficult to access without a lift to access the second-floor eatery.

Secondly, Ang said the pricing of Loushang’s menu aligned more with restaurants than cafes , which does not encourage recurring visits among diners.

“At the end of the day, it is the value that customers pay for,” Ang said.

“If the things are expensive and they do not see the value in it, most likely they will not come back.”

Mains served at the Loushang are priced at around $20 each according to the cafe’s menu on its website. A plate of black bean mushroom ragu “chow mien” is $18.90 , while a dry laksa supreme aglio olio is $22.90.

The announcement, which has garnered over 80,000 views , drew mixed response among netizens.

Some felt pity that a cafe with a unique concept was closing down, adding that they were impressed by the HDB theme during their visits. Others echoed Ang’s sentiments regarding the menu’s pricing.

“We spent so much time designing what we thought was the perfect nostalgia, but did not design what was needed for daily habits,” Ang reflected in the video.

Nonetheless, he expressed gratitude for the cafe’s staff, and the conversations that happened under Loushang’s roof.

“We might have gotten the numbers and business wrong, but all of this, I think they were all real,” Ang said towards the end of the video.

The Straits Times has contacted Loushang for more information.