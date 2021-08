SINGAPORE - Mr Muhammad Syahid Shamsuri's love of plants started organically in 2017 when he graduated from Ngee Ann Polytechnic, where he studied landscape design and horticulture.

The 24-year-old says: "I had about five plants in 2017 - nothing crazy. My first plant, a Chinese Evergreen, was given to me as a gift when I had to present a plant for one of my modules. But it did not appeal to me that much. It wasn't anything like love at first sight."