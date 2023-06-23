Hasbro relaunches Furby as toymakers capitalise on 90s nostalgia

UNITED STATES - Hasbro Inc. is reintroducing its divisive talking Furby toy after a six-year hiatus, capitalising on a wave of 90s nostalgia to sell the toy to a new generation.

The fuzzy, owl-shaped toy became a cultural phenomenon after its 1998 launch, selling more than 40 million units globally in its first three years. Furby’s new iteration includes 21st-century updates like voice activation and follows years of research, Hasbro said in a statement on Thursday.

The resurrection marks Furby’s 25th anniversary and follows similar relaunches by other toymakers hoping to capitalise on beloved brands. Mattel Inc. plans to reintroduce Barney, and a highly-anticipated Barbie movie is scheduled for release on July 20.

Furby’s original success stemmed from it seeming more “alive” than other 90s-era toys – it could talk (in Furbish) and wiggle its ears. But high-tech-for-the-time language abilities sparked controversy, even resulting in a ban on National Security Agency premises due to security concerns.

Hasbro last sold Furby in 2016, according to a company representative, and it has rebooted the toy at least once before. The toymaker said its new version is designed to be children’s “ultimate best friend”, with five voice activated modes and more than 600 responses. Furby will react to being hugged, tickled and pretend-fed tiny pizza.

Hasbro is selling Furby exclusively at Amazon.com Inc. before expanding to other retailers on July 15. BLOOMBERG